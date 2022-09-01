The 2023 3D Printing Salaries Survey Launches

The time for the next installment of the annual AM Salary Survey has arrived…and it’s live. You can access the survey here. This year marks the 7th consecutive Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey from recruitment company, Alexander Daniels Global.
With their specialist focus on the AM industry, the subsequent report strives to shine a light on the variety across the compensation landscape and provide professionals working in the AM space (or with AM tech) the opportunity to better understand the macro environment in which they operate.
For Employers, HR professionals and Hiring Managers operating within the additive manufacturing industry, the report offers real world data to support hiring strategies, retention strategies and salary benchmarks for future hires.
Last year, the survey shone a spotlight on the topic of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – from which sprung a webinar, in collaboration with Sarah Goehrke from Women in 3D Printing, on the data collected. This webinar formed part of a 3-part webinar series which dove deeper into the data collected through the survey; the webinars can be found on the Alexander Daniels Global website.
This Year’s Spotlight Topic: Supply Chain
The 2023 AM Salary Survey will shine a spotlight on the topic of ‘Supply Chains’ – specifically to uncover AM’s place in traditional manufacturing supply chains, industry sentiment towards reshoring and nearshoring, and to discover how the changing supply chain landscape affects the need for talent.
Particularly as we move towards H2 of 2022, there is noticeably increased attention being placed on supply chain and the question of how AM affects traditional supply chains. Earlier this year, we also saw new players enter the scene, such as MakerVerse – an on-demand 3D printing platform that connects makers with 3D printing service bureaus – or the likes of VulcanForms – who work on industrial part production with their unique manufacturing technology, which is enabling reshoring in North America – announcing an enormous funding round, and removing them from their prior ‘stealth mode’ status.
Exploring how supply chains of the future may look, and whether reshoring will help or hinder the industry, can give us unique insights into how the changing supply chain landscape impacts hiring and Talent.
Taking Part in the Survey
As in previous years, there are two survey options: one aimed at 3D printing Talent / Professionals or those working with AM tech, and the other aimed at Employers / HR / Hiring Managers or those with hiring power in organizations.
The survey requires no more than 5-7 minutes of your time and all participants of the survey will receive early access to the report, containing the analyzed results of the data, before it is released to the rest of the industry.
If you employ people in additive manufacturing, are a HR Manager, or Senior Manager in your organization, take the Employer Survey.
If you are working in the additive manufacturing industry – no matter your discipline, sector, or geographic region, take the Professionals Survey.
You can find out more about the annual salary survey report by visiting https://www.alexanderdanielsglobal.com/salary-survey-2022/
