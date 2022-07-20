Call for Speakers – Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2023

Metal Binder Jetting
13 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou
We are currently looking for speakers for each of our nine tracks for the sixth ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING STRATEGIES (AMS) conference and exhibition, taking place February 7-9, 2023: https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.comWe are seeking both panelists and individual talks. The entry deadline is August 15, 2022

AMS is the leading event in the Northeast where stakeholders come to New York City to learn about emerging business developments and new technologies in AM.  The event is also a great place to network and conduct business deals.  We are particularly interested in talks from established technologists and senior industry executives in the areas of (1) new materials, (2) AM software, and (3) AM in the automotive, aerospace, or marine sectors.  We especially welcome end user firms in all these sectors.

Please submit your suggested presentation by email to Lawrence Gasman at [email protected]

In addition to your abstract/proposal, please provide the following information:

· a.  Name

· b.  Email address

· c.  Telephone number

· d.  Affiliation

(speakers receive a full registration [in-person/online; no expenses are provided])

