Call for Speakers – Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2023

We are currently looking for speakers for each of our nine tracks for the sixth ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING STRATEGIES (AMS) conference and exhibition, taking place February 7-9, 2023: https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.com. We are seeking both panelists and individual talks. The entry deadline is August 15, 2022
AMS is the leading event in the Northeast where stakeholders come to New York City to learn about emerging business developments and new technologies in AM. The event is also a great place to network and conduct business deals. We are particularly interested in talks from established technologists and senior industry executives in the areas of (1) new materials, (2) AM software, and (3) AM in the automotive, aerospace, or marine sectors. We especially welcome end user firms in all these sectors.
Please submit your suggested presentation by email to Lawrence Gasman at [email protected]
In addition to your abstract/proposal, please provide the following information:
· a. Name
· b. Email address
· c. Telephone number
· d. Affiliation
(speakers receive a full registration [in-person/online; no expenses are provided])
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Canada’s First 3D Printed House to Be Built by Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Windsor-Essex has announced it will be constructing what it’s billing as Canada’s first 3D printed residence, to be located in Leamington, Ontario — just across the...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 23, 2022: Business, Bioprinting, & More
We’re starting with plenty of business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Xaar, AddUp, and Sigma Labs all have new executives to announce. Moving on, polySpectra is offering a...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 14, 2022: Materials & Medical Applications
We’re starting with some materials news in 3D Printing News Briefs, as Braskem has added to its filament range and ORNL has been studying a photovoltaic material. Moving on, Lumos...
Snapchat AR Tool Lets You Try Lakers Gear Before You Buy
Israeli 3D/augmented reality (AR) company Hexa is rolling out a new collaborative project with Microsoft and Snap Inc. (parent company of Snapchat) to create a platform for virtual try-on (VTO)...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.