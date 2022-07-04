3DPOD Episode 110: Additive Manufacturing at Ricoh with Enrico Gallino

Enrico Gallino is a materials scientist with Ricoh. The Japanese firm has developed its own powder bed fusion (PBF) technology, rolled out a 3D printing service, has developed an anatomical model 3D printing workflow, and is establishing a binder jetting process. In a candid interview, Enrico discusses Ricoh´s role in 3D printing and what the company is doing. In particular, he details some materials he is excited about, including a thermoset PBF powder that was completely new to Max and I. Really enjoyable interview for us to do and hopefully also for you to listen to.
