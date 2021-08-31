Ricoh & IBM Launch New Workflow Solution for 3D Printed Anatomical Models

7 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing

Share this Article

This spring, Ricoh USA, Inc. partnered with enterprise imaging solution IBM Watson Health to develop an end-to-end solution for 3D printing anatomical models. It seems this partnership is continuing, as today Ricoh USA has announced RICOH 3D for Healthcare, a new workflow solution that integrates with IBM iConnect ® Access from IBM Watson Health to make it easier to develop, design, and fabricate accurate 3D printed anatomic models. With easier access to custom, patient-specific anatomic replicas, physicians will be able to better connect with their patients over complex surgical procedures, and get a closer look at what they’ll be working on in the operating room as well.

“Currently, access to 3D-printed models is limited to very few healthcare organizations, meaning the vast majority of clinicians – and their patients – cannot benefit from this critical tool. RICOH 3D for Healthcare offers a turnkey and cost effective solution that can drastically expand access to 3D models and allow healthcare providers at any size facility to learn from and inform the overall patient experience,” Gary Turner, Managing Director, Additive Manufacturing, North America, Ricoh USA, Inc., explained in a press release.

Though Japan-based Ricoh has been working with 3D printing since 2014, it wasn’t until 2017 that the multinational imaging and electronics company announced a shift in focus to AM technology, and shift it has. This year alone, Ricoh and its branches in various countries have worked on generative design, composite 3D printing, materials, and more, and in 2019, Ricoh bought 34.5% of Baltimore-based bioprinting company Elixirgen Scientific, Inc. That move towards bioprinting and the healthcare industry hasn’t slowed down either, with the company creating a DNA plate for genetic testing and continuing to work with IBM on 3D printed anatomical models.

With the 3D printed lifelike replicas resulting from this new end-to-end workflow, healthcare providers around the country will have the capability to develop and print patient-specification representations of bone and tissue, which will act as what Ricoh calls a “physical simulator” to give physicians a closer look inside a patient’s anatomy, and help them explain procedures to their patients. Any facility that has access to IBM iConnect Access should be able to pick up the 3D printed model process pretty quickly, because it uses the existing enterprise imaging solution that’s already used to view patient’s studies.

“We democratize access to these critical tools by providing seamless interoperability between the institution’s native EMR, radiology PACS, DICOM viewer and Ricoh 3D’s Printing Case Management Portal,” the company said about its new RICOH 3D for Healthcare Solution.

As you can see in the image above, the RICOH 3D for Healthcare workflow is fairly simple, starting with a 3D print request from the surgery/radiology care team. 3D print files can be uploaded to Ricoh’s HIPAA-compliant portal, and Ricoh will then prepare segmented files for 3D printing. Once the care team provides final approval, the files are sent to Ricoh’s production specialist partners at Stratasys for printing. Ricoh’s 3D printing service can be accessed directly from IBM iConnect Access, which streamlines the process, and after the 3D printed model goes through Ricoh’s quality control measures, it’s packaged up and sent out for overnight shipping. It is important to note, however, that these 3D printed models are for non-diagnostic/treatment use only.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare offers fast, accurate 3D printed anatomical models that only require a small initial cost. In addition, surgical education simulation labs and medical schools can also use the new workflow, and connect students and residents with lifelike, cadaver-free replicas of specific case studies. This new solution from Ricoh USA and IBM Watson Health will be available starting in September, and will also be demonstrated at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting in San Diego this week, in Booth #4251.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed House Tour: ICON Finishes Nation’s “First” 3D Printed Housing Development

The State of the Korean 3D Printing Market

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintersBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Over 500 Industrial 3D Printers Sold by China’s Farsoon

It’s well known that China is a force to be reckoned with in global manufacturing, but, as Executive Editor Joris Peels recently noted in his Hug the Panda series, this...

August 4, 2021
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Shine On: Trumpf Sales Stay Level at €3.5 Billion for 2020

Laser, machine tools and 3D printing company Trumpf reported that sales stayed level at €3.5 billion. The company’s largest markets were Germany (€580 million), China (€525 million), US (€485 million)...

July 26, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

ExOne Announces New North American Sales Partners & Depowdering Station

Binder jet 3D printing leader ExOne (Nasdaq: XONE) just reported revenue losses for Q1 2021. However, it remains optimistic for an “economic rebound,” which could be aided by an expanding...

May 20, 2021
Sponsored
BioprintingEducationSponsored

ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies

ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies INVIVO Campus seeks to lower...

May 13, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
3d systems
EOS M 300-4
Creality ender-7
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
prusa i3 mk3
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides