The Benefits of 3D Marketplaces

9 hours by Team JawsTec 3D DesignSponsored
3D model marketplaces have continued to rise in popularity as more and more 3D models are being designed to address particular problems. These models are solving problems in a wide range of industries, such as product development, gaming, movies, art and many more…”. The 3D printed parts can also then be sold to the public whether you print them or have a service provider like JawsTec do it.

Finding the right 3D model can be difficult sometimes. Being able to trust the site and modeler is important. JawsTec is now offering their 3D Model Marketplace for all users and allows reviews and comments to better determine the quality of project and maker.

Selling 3D printable models is a promising way to make a profit and offer people products that just can’t be found anywhere else. While there are many options out there, few of them have embraced the possibilities of 3D model NFTs.

A 3D Model Marketplace dedicated to the NFT space allows CAD sales, physical sales, and NFT ownership. The ease of purchase allows for a modeler to reach a variety of customers in different niches. Some models can be exclusive NFTs, while others are practical models for print. This means that you as a 3D modeler are not trapping yourself into one kind of sales type or another and it also allows for you to manage all your sales on one, easy-to-use online platform instead of tracking multiple sites that all work differently.

JawsTec’s 3D Model Marketplace is designed to be easy to use for both sellers and customers.

Selling NFTs and other 3D models could be used to get funding before a project even fully launches. Royalties from sold models are given to the model maker, game developer, animator, or designer who posts them to the marketplace. It’s also a great tool for marketing, as it can help develop interest, customer trust, and good word of mouth.

What’s truly unique about NFTs purchased on JawsTec’s 3D Model Marketplace is that, when ordered, the design will be sent to our high-quality 3D printers to be printed and shipped to the customer so they can have a physical model to go with their digital NFT. It might even serve as a proof of concept so that they can use or sell the 3D model they have bought the right to.

All models sold on the Jawstec 3D Model Marketplace will be reviewed by our expert team to ensure they can be printed. This basic level of quality control helps ensure customer trust and prevent easily missed errors that could break that trust.

Jawstec brings the same level of care and craftsmanship to small projects as we do for our work with industry leaders like Tesla, SpaceX, and Apple.  As the full possibility of 3D model NFTs develops, we look forward to being a part of that development. Please sign up here as we prepare to launch.

Revisiting 3DPrint.com’s Stock Zone: 2022’s Bull Market Shake 3D Printing Stock Prices

3ntr’s New Large Format 3D Printer Features 1m x 1m Build Volume

