3DPOD Episode 108: AM for Space & Defense with Brian Neff, Sintavia Founder and CEO

Sintavia‘s Brian Neff has built a company that uses a fleet of large metal powder bed fusion systems to 3D print some of the most demanding and technically challenging parts that can be made. In the U.S. aerospace and defense markets, Sintavia is already well-known. Outside of that arena, not so much. We talk with Brian about Sintavia’s journey and what the company produces. We talk about the potential of 3D printing for heat exchangers and heat sinks as well as for space. Really interesting episode and we really hope that you enjoy it as well!

