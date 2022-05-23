3DPOD Episode 106: Liquid Metal 3D Printing with Tali Rosman, General Manager XEROX Elem Additive

Tali Rosman was responsible for a diverse amount of roles worldwide, including at Stratasys and the Israeli Air Force, before landing a job at Xerox. Her task, to lead Xerox’s Elem Additive unit. The first job she has is to commercialise ElemX Xerox’s drop-by-drop metal 3D printing technology. She tells us how she’s going to do that, for what markets it is suited, and what applications she is targeting. No, this is no broad spectrum push or something targeting the usual suspects of aviation or orthopaedics; Tali is taking a tight zoom on the technology’s strengths and focusing on aluminum and MRO. It’s a fascinating look at an outlier go-to-market that could be a portend of more Xerox technologies to come.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
BEAMIT Expands Metal 3D Printing Fleet with GE Additive’s M Line
Already a customer of GE Additive, BEAMIT Group (BEAMIT), partly owned by SANDVIK, has taken on another metal 3D printer from the manufacturing giant. The latest is a Concept Laser M...
5 Ways Biden’s AM Forward Strategy Will Grow 3D Printing in the US
On May 6, 2022, President Joe Biden paid a visit to United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, where he announced the launch of a new federal 3D printing program dubbed...
6K Raises $102M in Series D Round Led by Koch Strategic Platforms
6K has just announced that it has closed the first tranche of its Series D round of financing, for $102 million. In all, the company expects to raise a total...
How Intelligent Automation and Networking of 3D Printing and Post-processing Increase Productivity
The market for Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes continues to grow and will even fivefold by 2030, according to SmarTech Analysis. More and more companies are taking a step towards the...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.