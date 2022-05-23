3DPOD Episode 106: Liquid Metal 3D Printing with Tali Rosman, General Manager XEROX Elem Additive

Tali Rosman was responsible for a diverse amount of roles worldwide, including at Stratasys and the Israeli Air Force, before landing a job at Xerox. Her task, to lead Xerox’s Elem Additive unit. The first job she has is to commercialise ElemX Xerox’s drop-by-drop metal 3D printing technology. She tells us how she’s going to do that, for what markets it is suited, and what applications she is targeting. No, this is no broad spectrum push or something targeting the usual suspects of aviation or orthopaedics; Tali is taking a tight zoom on the technology’s strengths and focusing on aluminum and MRO. It’s a fascinating look at an outlier go-to-market that could be a portend of more Xerox technologies to come.

