Rapid

Ceramic 3D Printing Capabilities Expand with New Admatec Debinding and Sintering Equipment

6 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing MaterialsPost-processing
Inkbit

Share this Article

Admatec has steadily been increasing its 3D printing capabilities, taking its slurry-based digital light processing (DLP) process further. First it expanded from resins loaded with ceramic particles to those loaded with metal particles. It then increased the build volume of its Admaflex300 3D printer. Now, the company has introduced a new integrated debinding and sintering furnace with a larger work volume.

The majority of ceramic 3D printing processes rely on the use of a photopolymer slurry loaded with ceramic particles. Once printed, these green parts first go through a debinding process, in which the photopolymer material is removed, followed by sintering, causing the part to become fully dense.

The Admaflex 300 with a full bed of 3D printed ceramic parts. Image courtesy of Admatec.

Admatec’s process is unique in that, rather than project light below a vat of photopolymer resin, a tape conveyor carries the material over the projector and below a suspended printhead. This makes it possible to 3D print at a rate of up to 300 layers per hour. The firm’s latest Admaflex 300 expanded the build volume for this novel technique to 260x220x500 mm. To match the size of the new 3D printer, Admatec has now released a new integrated debinding and sintering furance with an inner volume of 400 x 400 x 400 mmm or 64 liters, and a maximum temperature of 1700°C.

The new 450-CH-400 integrated debinding and furnace system from Admatec. Image courtesy of Admatec.

Technical ceramics are still a very niche segment within the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, with only a handful of companies participating, including Lithoz, XJet, 3DCeram, and Prodways. However, these materials have huge potential for their high operating temperature, as well as hardness and corrosion resistance. They can be deployed for such applications as aviation, medical devices, electronics, and more. And, unlike pressing and injection molding, 3D printing is able to produce parts with complex geometries on demand.

A ceramic 3D printing setup. Image courtesy of Admatec.

For all of the above reasons, SmarTech Analysis anticipates that the ceramic 3D printing market will hit $4.8 billion in revenues by 2030, according to its “Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Production Markets: 2019-2030” report. I don’t believe that SmarTech typically includes ancillary tools, like those associated with post-processing, in its numbers. However, it’s worth noting that there have been attempts to improve sintering and debinding in various ways. At one point, Desktop Metal advertised a furnace that relied on microwave heating for more even and controllable sintering. So, auxiliary equipment could become a not insubstantial source of revenues for some companies, even those not currently focused on additive.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

The Digital Textile Tech Behind Kornit’s Sustainable Fashion

Electroninks to Make Particle-Free Metal Inks Available for Electronics Production

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

EOS North American Expands to LA with New 3D Printing Center

EOS North America has announced that the company will be opening an additive manufacturing (AM) innovation center in southern California’s Los Angeles/Long Beach area. EOS plans to open the facility...

May 4, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessPost-processing

Injection Molding Firm Oechsler Doubles Down on 3D Printing with HP and AMT Expansion

Oechsler AG is a Germany-based, leading global supplier of polymer solutions that has been operating for over a hundred and fifty years. The company was also an early adopter of...

May 3, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

CIA’s In-Q-Tel Invests in Fortify’s Composite 3D Printing

Fortify, manufacturer of the FLUX series of composite digital light processing (DLP) printers, just made two big announcements that bode well for the company’s future. First off, Fortify will be...

April 28, 2022
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessScience & Technology

Ultimaker’s Latest Cura Update is a Huge Step Forward for User Control

Ultimaker has just announced the release of the beta version for Cura 5.0, the latest edition of its widely-used, open-source slicing software. The company revealed the new upgrade at this year’s...

April 21, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Fabweaver
Omni3D
Arburg
Velo3D
Flashforge
Desktop Metal
GE Additive
3d systems
ExOne
EOS
Rapid.Tech
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides