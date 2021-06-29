Markforged Announces Larger, Faster FX20 Continuous Carbon Fiber 3D Printer

8 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printers3D Printing MaterialsFeatured Stories

Share this Article

As the 3D printing industry heats up among SPACs, IPOs, acquisitions and just new product releases generally, Markforged has been no stranger to this activity. In addition to announcing an upcoming SPAC, the Massachusetts-based firm unveiled an upgrade to its Metal X 3D printer, a software update, and a new ruggedized 3D printer for composites. Now, Markforged has announced its newest system, the FX20, which it plans to fully unveil at Formnext this November.

Robotic arm 3D printed with continuous carbon fiber. Image courtesy of Markforged.

Markforged can widely be considered the inventor of continuous carbon fiber 3D printing. Of course, referring to it as “continuous carbon fiber 3D printing” is shorthand for additive manufacturing with continuous fiber reinforcement. So, while carbon fiber may be among the most appealing materials the company offers, Markforged’s continuous fiber reinforcement (CFR) process is also capable of 3D printing with Kevlar and varieties of fiber glass.

The newest 3D printer, the FX20, will be the largest, quickest, and “most sophisticated” 3D printer the company has yet produced. It will be able to 3D print high-temperature thermoplastics reinforced with carbon fiber with greater strength, accuracy, and performance than previously possible with CFR. All of this will be powered by the Digital Forge, Markforged’s AI-driven network of customer 3D printers around the world.

A teaser image for the FX20 3D printer. Image courtesy of Markforged.

“The FX20 is a beast of a machine and represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers to empower them to build anything they can imagine. The addition of the FX20 to the Digital Forge strengthens our leading position in the additive manufacturing market by enabling the robust production of lightweight, advanced composite parts. With this combination of hardware and software, our customers will be able to count on Markforged for production of the end-use, mission critical parts that are required to overcome the limitations of traditional manufacturing. This builds resilient and sustainable supply chains that extend directly to the point-of-need,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged.

Powered by Aniwaa

The news from Markforged is quite a tease, with little concrete information about the FX20’s actual capabilities. However, there are pieces we can put together to guess at what the FX20 will be capable of. High-temperature thermoplastics suggests that the new machine may be able to 3D print with PEEK, PEKK and PEI. It’s no coincidence that Markforged competitors like Desktop Metal and Anisoprint offer these materials.

When I spoke to former CEO and founder Greg Mark in 2016, he explained that the company was working on in-process quality control. At the time, the new X7 system had a built-in laser on the print head to scan parts as they were printed. This makes it possible to find deviations in the as-printed part from the CAD file. Mark noted that this would be the first step toward automatic, closed-loop control. It’s possible that the FX20 will have closed-loop control based on the machine learning behind its Blacksmith software in the Digital Forge.

Until we learn more, it’s difficult to guess what else the new machine has in store or if the company has some other tricks up its sleeve. We do know that competition is getting fierce in 3D printing and that Markforged will need to continue to innovate as it moves into the public space. We’ll have better insight by the time the FX20 is fully unveiled this November, before shipments begin in the first half of 2022.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Swiss Chemical Giant Sika Introduces Concrete 3D Printer

GE’s 3D Printed Heat Exchanger Survives Unbelievable Temperatures

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive Manufacturing Processes SeriesAerospace 3D PrintingHybrid 3D Printing SeriesMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, June 20, 2021

We’ve got a lot of research to share with you today, starting with a study on scattering-aware color 3D printing and then a project with the goal of optimizing 3D...

June 20, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Fabrisonic’s Ultrasonic Welding Prints Parts for NASA and Commercial Industry

NASA has a long history of supporting U.S. entrepreneurs, helping them turn their innovations from ideas into commercial products. Hundreds of small businesses have leveraged the agency’s Small Business Innovation...

June 14, 2021
3D PrintingBioprintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA Will Announce Winners of Challenge to Engineer Human Tissue

During a live event on June 9, 2021, NASA will announce the first- and second-place winners of the Vascular Tissue Challenge, a prize competition to grow and sustain functioning tissue...

June 8, 2021
3D PrintingEnergySustainability

ORNL Analyzes Use of 3D Printing for Geothermal Energy Production

As global industrial society struggles to transition from fossil fuels to other forms of energy, one source of power that is often overlooked comes from within the Earth itself. The...

June 3, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides