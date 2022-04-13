Rapid

3DPOD Episode 101: 3D Printing Conductive Inks with Brett Walker, CEO of Electoninks

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
IMTS

Share this Article

CEO of Electroninks Brett Walker shares a roller coaster of an entrepreneur story on the 3DPOD. His company made it big early on. However, disappointment set in early. Yet, the company managed to build itself a new foundation. We talk to Brett about 3D printed inks, conductive ink, and the elusive 3D printing of circuits. We also discuss Electoninks´ Kickstarter and their development as a firm. Great episode especially if you´d like to delve into 3D printed electronics and circuits.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

FATHOM’s Vision for Consolidating 3D Printing Services: A Talk with CEO Ryan Martin

Airbnb Alums Join House 3D Printing Startup Mighty Buildings

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D ScanningConstruction 3D Printing

Ford Uses 3D Printing to Restore Michigan Central Station

Whereas concrete 3D printing is making all of the headlines, there are more uses for 3D printing in construction that are underexposed. One that has vexed me for a few...

April 12, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured StoriesPost-processing

Large SLA 3D Printer from 3D Systems Covers Entire Workflow

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based producer of stereolithography (SLA) printers, is making several big announcements at this year’s Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference in Chicago...

April 4, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

First 3D Printed Houses Completed by Indian Army

The Military Engineering Services (MES), one of the oldest and most significant departments within India’s Ministry of Defence, recently announced that it finished construction on two 3D printed houses, built...

March 28, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSustainability

Tour ICON’s Newly Unveiled 3D Printed “House Zero” During SXSW Festival

Additive construction technology powerhouse ICON has finalized the construction of the highly anticipated “House Zero” and will open its doors for tours on March 13 and 14, 2022. Developed in...

March 2, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
TronHoo
3d systems
Forecast 3D
ExOne
Velo3D
Desktop Metal logo
FacFox
EOS
GE Additive
Fabweaver
Omni3D
Flashforge
Rapid.Tech
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 21-23, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides