Nexa3D Launches NXE 200 3D Printer at AMUG

California-based 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D continues to roll out new hardware powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology. This time around, Nexa3D released its new NXE 200, an industrial resin 3D printer with a spacious build area and faster print speeds. Claiming to cater to designers, engineers, and manufacturers, Nexa3D promises fast, accurate, and scalable prototyping and manufacturing solutions.

By expanding its hardware pipeline, Nexa3D broadens LSPc’s accessibility. In fact, the NXE 200 industrial 3D printer is what the brand considers “an affordable entryway into LSPc technology.” The NXE 200 is a natural expansion of Nexa3D’s portfolio, which currently includes the NXE 400 industrial 3D printer and NXD 200 dental 3D printer.

LSPc enables 6.5 times faster print speeds than competing technologies, plus exceptional surface finish asserts Nexa3D. Patented in 2017 by Nexa3D founders Avi Reichental, Luciano Tringali, and Gianni Zitelli, the technology builds 3D objects by photo-curing a liquid polymer by exposure to radiation in a space between a sheet transparent to radiation and a supporting plate.

The NXE 200 includes Nexa3D’s proprietary Everlast 2 membrane, a pivotal component to LSPc’s speed and which, thanks to its long lifespan, results in more printer uptime and lower consumables costs. According to the firm, the printer’s 4K LCD light engine eliminates light diffusion near the part’s edges, resulting in exceptional accuracy and surface finish. Furthermore, uniform exposure and process control with high power and irradiance enable a strong cure at each layer for better mechanical properties.

“Consumers should not have to accept tradeoffs between quality and affordability,” said Michele Marchesan, Nexa3D Chief Revenue Officer of Industrial Products. “The NXE 200 offers extremely high productivity, in addition to superior accuracy, aesthetics, and mechanical properties, at the lowest total cost of ownership. Nexa3D intends to reach as many users as possible, and the NXE 200 will make LSPc more widely available.”

Priced at $49,990 with installation included, the NXE 200 printer comes bundled with Nexa3D’s high-capacity xCure curing unit and NexaX 2.0 software. However, this offer is only available until the end of May. With a spacious build volume of 8.5 liters and a build area of 275 x 155 x 200 millimeters, the NXE 200 combines speed and volumes so users can produce large parts and production runs of smaller parts in a fraction of the time required by other 3D printers.

Launched just in time for the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference, Nexa3D will be showcasing the NXE 200 in Chicago from April 3 through 7 at booth D12. The NXE 200 will stand next to the larger-format industrial NXE 400 3D printer and the brand new industrial resin desktop XiP 3D printer, which will begin shipping in the year’s second quarter. Other Nexa3D products at AMUG will include xWash and xCure, NexaX 2.0 software, and information and part showcase for the upcoming QLS 350 powder bed 3D printer.

Expanding the AM ecosystem

One of the fastest-growing businesses in the 3D printing industry, Nexa3D keeps launching new products at every major AM event. Just last year, it revealed the XiP, the company’s first desktop 3D printer, during Formnext 2021, in Frankfurt, Germany. At the time, it also showcased its end-to-end validated AM workflow, a new partnership with AI-powered manufacturing software startup Oqton, which 3D Systems recently acquired, and new executives, including Sarah Goehrke as Senior Director of Communications.

Also actively patenting 3D printing technologies and techniques, the ultrafast polymer 3D printer maker has filed several patents in the last few years, including a method for forming a 3D part by fusion of a powdered medium in a powder bed. Moreover, during the RAPID + TCT 2021 event, it pointed out the demand for 3D printing in several industries and how that led Nexa3D on an exciting journey serving other companies to accomplish their goals.

Empowered by a heightened interest from investors in the additive manufacturing industry, many companies launch new products and lead the next revolution in AM. Nexa3D, in particular, has raised a total of $95 million in funding over five rounds. Their latest funding was raised on May 17, 2021, from a venture series, with backers like OurCrowd and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures. At this rate, the company’s valuation, which is somewhere between $100 million and $500 million according to PrivCo, could follow in the steps of Formlabs, Carbon, or Desktop Metal to become one of the next unicorns in the 3D printing universe.

