Nexa3D Hires Sarah Goehrke to Head 3D Printing Communications and Ecosystems

Former 3DPrint.com Editor-in-Chief Sarah Goehrke has a special place in our hearts, so it’s always exciting to see her new positions in the industry. Just recently, Sarah took the role of Director of DEI Initiatives at Women in 3D Printing, giving her a chance to spend more time exploring her passion of establishing equity in the world of additive manufacturing (AM). Now, Sarah has gone from freelance 3D printing writer to Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystems at a quickly growing startup, Nexa3D.

Nexa3D is known for its quick-curing photopolymerization technology and quad-laser selective laser sintering machines. Now, the company has established a new role that will allow Sarah to drive Nexa3D further forward. The position will include company communications, such as the new Nexa Level magazine series, which features expertise from members of the industry and the Nexa3D team. However, it will also extend beyond communications to include providing “strategic direction for industry-wide collaboration, workforce development, and sustainability efforts.” Additionally, Sarah will cultivate industry business relationships with the NEXTFACTORY AM customer center.

“I am grateful that Sarah Goehrke has joined Nexa3D and very excited to partner and collaborate with her to accelerate the impact that additive manufacturing can make on humanity and the planet,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “I have known Sarah for some time now, and greatly admire her strategic insights, deep industry connections, and the significant impact she is having, as a Wi3DP leader, on the transformation of our industry to more closely mirror our society. The entire Nexa3D team is thrilled to have a kindred spirit of the caliber of Sarah join with us – together, we are doing the best work of our lives advancing sustainable manufacturing for a better future.”

Sarah has been in the 3D printing industry since 2014, when she began as the Editor-in-Chief of 3DPrint.com before establishing her AM-focused editorial services company Additive Integrity in 2018. She also went on to work as Managing Editor of Fabbaloo while contributing work to such publications as Forbes.com, 3dpbm, and All3DP. In addition to serving on dozens of 3D printing panels around the world, Sarah has been on the Board of Directors at Women in 3D Printing since 2018. There, she established the group’s Diversity for AM report series in 2018 and has helped them look beyond gender parity to examine other forms of diversity in the 3D printing industry. She is also on the executive committee of the group’s TIPE 3D Printing conference, which she will be involved in for the second year in a row this January as the People track leader.

“I’ve known Avi and the Nexa3D team for some years now and have always been impressed by both the technology and the genuine interest across the board in working toward an actually better world,” Goehrke said. “When the opportunity arose to join Nexa3D and help drive a more sustainable manufacturing future, equitable workplace, and targeted communications strategy, it was an easy decision. I’m thrilled to more directly work in this industry and couldn’t have chosen a better team – or technology suite – to work with.”

The new role for Sarah at Nexa3D signifies not only her growth in the industry, but the expansion of the startup. Nexa3D has garnered $645 million in funding as of July 2021, with which it has cultivated new manufacturing operations and in-house 3D printing technologies. As a part of this rapid growth, it is hiring across a variety of positions.

While it seems to be positioning itself as a force to be reckoned with, there is the possibility that it is moving too quickly. CEO Reichental managed to steer 3D Systems quite well for the first part of his tenure with the 3D printing stalwart, but moved the company into a very rapid acquisition phase that proved too unwieldy for the firm, poorly timed with the burst of the consumer 3D printing bubble. This time around, Reichental has a new team, a new company, and a new set of technologies. It is a smaller company, likely making it possible to adapt to the surrounding market with greater agility than a much larger business like 3D Systems.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.