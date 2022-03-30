IMTS

Boeing Subsidiary to Launch 3D Printed Satellite Structure

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchQuality ControlScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing
SmarTech Automotive
SmarTech Bound Metal

Share this Article

At the recent Satellite 2022 conference, held in Washington, D.C., Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems announced that the company is planning to launch a 3D printed metal structure into orbit. Millennium’s CEO, Jason Kim, told SpaceNews, “At this point it’s space qualified but we want to get over the perception hump that it hasn’t flown yet.”

The launched structure will not operate as a working satellite, but will instead serve merely as a demonstration of the technology’s possibilities. Kim expects that such testing of the structure in real-world conditions will make it more attractive to purchasers: “The hardest part of the design for a structure is withstanding the launch vibration and loads. Once it gets on orbit there’s nothing really impacting the structure other than micro meteorites.”

According to Kim, the growth of Millennium’s investment in 3D printing has run concurrently with the company’s becoming a part of Boeing, which acquired Millennium in 2018. The CEO noted that Millennium has an order backlog of about 50 satellites, and that the main advantage the company sees in 3D-printing is the accelerated rate of production. Kim hopes that Millennium will, in the not-too-distant future, be capable of producing satellites in the “hundreds or thousands.” So long as the test goes as planned, the company will immediately thereafter begin using the structure in buses for the small satellites that represent Millennium’s primary market niche.

Image courtesy of SpaceNews and Millennium Space Systems

Like its parent company, Millennium Space’s main customer is the U.S. government. As the interview with Kim in SpaceNews points out, one possible natural fit for the technology unveiled at Satellite 2022 could be for the internet-in-space constellation that the Space Development Agency (SDA), a branch of the U.S. Defense Department, is constructing. Earlier this year, the SDA awarded $1.8 billion to York Space Systems, Lockheed Martin Space, and Northrop Grumman Space Systems to build 126 satellites that will be ready to launch by September, 2024. The agency will award additional, similar contracts in 2024, by which time Millennium’s tech will surely be even further along. Finally, this week, Millennium is opening a new advanced manufacturing and testing facility in the same city as its current headquarters: the defense contracting hotbed of El Segundo, CA.  This, Kim asserts, will “help [Millennium] deliver these systems at a fast rate and high volume.”

Image courtesy of SpaceNews and Millennium Space Systems

While the main customer for the space sector is still—as it still is for Millennium Space—the U.S. government, startups are increasingly finding more business in the burgeoning private space industry, beloved by Earth’s ever-growing population of billionaires. Moreover, as noted in the SmarTech Analysis report from September, 2021, “3D Printing in Commercial Space: The AM Ecosystem in the Private Space Industry”, virtually the entirety of the $350 billion spent on the commercial space sector in 2020 was represented by satellites in some way. This included $17.6 billion for space systems manufacturing, and almost 100 satellite manufacturers have already used AM. If Millennium’s printed metal structure works, regardless of the company’s focus on the public sector, the project could still nonetheless set the tone for the industry, as a whole.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, March 30, 2022: Consumer Goods, Sporting Equipment, & More

Siemens Partners with Roboze to Automate 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingBusinessScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, March 26, 2022: Bioprinting, Microgravity, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Oerlikon and the Technical University of Munich are founding an advanced manufacturing institute together. In bioprinting news, Fluicell just launched a new system, a...

March 26, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessSportsSustainability

Formula E Racer Lucas Di Grassi Invests in Roboze 3D Printing

Pro race driver Lucas Di Grassi is investing in Roboze, an Italian manufacturer of high-temperature 3D printers with customers in various industries ranging from aerospace to healthcare. The undisclosed funds...

March 18, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Ford Uses Roving Robot to Run Carbon 3D Printers

Collaborative robots are very much in demand now but they often lack the systems to integrate well with existing automation and processes. Now however, Ford reports that it has a...

March 16, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

ESA’s New Microgravity 3D Printer Could Revolutionize Space Manufacturing

A ground-based prototype for a new microgravity 3D printer is now complete and awaits deployment to the International Space Station (ISS) for testing. Capable of 3D printing parts much larger...

March 14, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Forecast 3D
3d systems
Fabweaver
AM Aerospace
Driving the Future of Innovation Part 1
Formnext
EOS
TronHoo
FacFox
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
GE Additive
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides