Inkbit

Volumetric Bioprinter 3D Prints Liver Organoids in Less than 20 Seconds

5 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing ResearchBioprintingMedical 3D Printing
SME

Share this Article

Volumetric 3D printing is an exciting technology that could lead to extremely rapid production of 3D printed parts by curing every particle of the object at once. Now, researchers from Utrecht University are applying the process to bioprinting and have 3D printed functioning liver units at centimeter scale in less than 20 seconds. The results were published in Advanced Materials.

To accomplish this feat, the team relied on volumetric bioprinting (VBP) with a Tomolite system from Readily3D, a spin-out of Switzerland’s Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. The system casts UV light from a 405 nm laser beam onto a rotating vat of cell-laden photopolymer, curing the material. Key to the technology was the ability to make cells transparent so that the light could cure the vat without light scattering from the medium.

The process was able to produce centimeter-scale 3D structures in under 20 seconds. While the printing itself took less than a minute, the printed cell-laden structures were cultured in liver differentiation media for 10 days. The cells used were organoids, which are tiny 3D structures able to express important organ-like behavior. However, organoids are difficult to utilize because it can be difficult to structure them without damaging them in the process. Due to the layerless and contactless approach of VBP, the organoids are handled more gently than an extrusion-based technique. In turn, organoid viability, shape, and function is maintained post-printing.

From the journal article: “Figure 1: Overview of the high-resolution volumetric printing process and study design. A) Schematic representation of the volumetric printing process. B-C) Highest resolution prints of B) positive and C) fully perfusable negative features achieved with the 5% gelMA+ 0.1% LAP bioresin used in this study (scale bars = 1 mm).Samples were imaged when being immersed in PBS directly after printing.D) Diagram of the hepatic organoid culture system, starting with human liver biopsies and isolation into single cells, which are then dynamically cultured in a spinner flask system to establish high yields of hollow epithelial organoid structures (microscopy image scale bar = 250 μm). E) Illustration of a complex, organoid-laden printed biofactory cultured under dynamic perfusion to enhance hepatic function, showing a representation of the breakdown of perfused compounds (purple circles) into metabolites (black squares). Figure 2: Effect of single cell and organoid density on volumetric bioprinting accuracyin absence of optical corrections. Fine feature thickness in constructs printed at increasing light doses (250 –625 mJ cm-2) with bioresins containingdifferentdensities ofA) single cell and B) organoid (1 –5 x 106cells mL-1). Dashed line represents the programmed feature dimensionof the printed model(selected to be 500 μmto accommodate for the size of the printed organoids)(n = 3).” Image courtesy of Advanced Materials.

The bioprinted organoids were able to demonstrate key liver functions that included the production of albumin, which prevents fluid from leaking out of blood vessels and into tissues, as well as liver-specific enzyme activity, and polarization. This last characteristic is important as it means that the 3D printed structures were capable of “directional transfer and secretion of compounds from and towards the apical or basolateral side of the cell.” Moreover, the research team experimented with different lattice shapes with varying degrees of curving, determining that the detoxification of ammonia could be improved depending on the geometry of the structure.

From the article, “Complex, perfusable architectures were successfully printed within seconds with an adjusted lattice design that enables coupling to microfluidic tubing as shown in the i-iii) STL models of the i) Schwarz D, ii) Schwarz G and iii) Schwarz P architectures.” Image courtesy of Advanced Materials.

Study author Riccardo Levato, Associate Professor from Utrecht University, told 3D Printing Media Network (3DMN), “Via bioprinting, we also create different porous structures that can be perfused with nutrients, and “replace” the role of blood vessels,” Riccardo Levato told 3dpbm. “These bioprinted liver units of such clinically relevant sizes open new opportunities for regenerative medicine and for developing new patient-specific models to study new drugs against liver diseases.”

This isn’t the first tissue that Readily3D’s printers have been used to make. Previously, the company’s technology was utilized to 3D print pancreases (seen above). The company is still in its nascent stages, but bioprinting as a whole is taking off. Because bioprinted organs for transplant will likely take some time, the more timely question here might not be when will Readily3D’s technology is used to make complete organs, but when will the firm get acquired by BICO or 3D Systems.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Winning Beijing Olympics Speed Skaters Wore 3D Printed Blades

Are 3D Printing Startups Thriving or Just Surviving in the US?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D PrintingBusinessSponsored

The 2022 AM Salary Survey Report Launches

Alexander Daniels Global launches the 2022 AM Salary Survey – the 6th consecutive report of its kind. Following a formative year in the additive manufacturing industry, 2021 brought many new...

February 3, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAutomationFeatured StoriesStocks

Wiring and Electronics 3D Printing Startup Pulls In $2.7M Seed Investment

UK robotics company Q5D Technologies Limited closed a $2.7 million seed round to accelerate the automated manufacture of wiring harness for a wide range of products, from fighter jets to...

February 2, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

$21M Round Fuels 2 Million Points of Metal 3D Printing Light from Seurat

Focused on disrupting centuries-old manufacturing techniques and challenging existing powder bed fusion (PBF) companies, Seurat Technologies has built a pioneering 3D metal printing process that can compete with the volumes,...

January 20, 2022
3D PrintingBioprintingStocks

Bioprinting Firm REGEMAT3D Preps for IPO with Crowdfunding Campaign

In 2022, Spanish biotech company REGEMAT 3D will open an equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube to add to the €402,500 ($457,000) raised during its first financing round. The funds will...

January 13, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
EOS
Tronhoo3D
HP
NDTV Fab Weaver
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
SME
3d systems
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
Forecast 3D
AM Medical Report
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides