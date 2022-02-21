AMS Speaker Spotlight: How Post-processing Is Changing the 3D Printing Game—Today & Tomorrow

Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-founder of DyeMansion, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 3: Post-processing.

Additive manufacturing has the potential to challenge conventional manufacturing technologies & revolutionize the future. But how do we get there?

“Players like DyeMansion can really act as a flywheel for our entire industry and make many more business cases viable. (…) In turn, this should lead to better post-processing equipment on your shop floor over the coming years, which will result in better parts in the hands of your customers. Components will be less expensive, with better finishes and reliability. You’ll have to perform less manual labor, parts will have better finishes. Repeatability will also improve.” This is how journalist Joris Peels analyses the situation of our industry at 3DPrint.com in his article “3D Printing Post Processing Boosted by €15M Investment in DyeMansion”.

Enabling the era of digital manufacturing – where 3D-printed products become parts of our everyday life

Peels is indeed right, as DyeMansion, the global leader in post-processing solutions for industrial polymer 3D-printing and the only provider of a complete, fully integrated end-to-end solution for all finishing steps, enables the era of digital manufacturing.

We will live in a world with superior products which are tailored to the consumer needs and are manufactured and delivered in a sustainable way. Developing cutting edge technology, partnering with the best companies in the world to set up the production lines of tomorrow. Post-processing delivers the finishing touch and is completing the AM value chain, following Design and Build.

The most diverse post-processing portfolio in the market covers the different finishing steps: Cleaning, Surfacing and Coloring. After the PolyShot Cleaning process, the industry standard for easy and efficient part cleaning, customers can choose between different Surfacing options, depending on the individual needs of each part or application. The proprietary PolyShot Surfacing (PSS) provides semi-gloss, scratch resistant, soft haptics asthetic finish for hard plastics such as PA11 or PA12 and applications like eyewear or prosthetics. The VaporFuse Surfacing (VFS) with its system Powerfuse S provides sealed, washable, injection-molding like functional finish for both flexible and hard plastics such as PA11, PA12 or TPU and applications like pipes or midsoles. The DM60 is the leading coloring solution for industrial Additive Manufacturing.

This Print-to-Product workflow combines industry-leading hardware with the widest range of color options on the market. Their systems are applicable for Industry 4.0 and can be integrated seamlessly into various production processes. Reduced cost per part, unmatched quality, and high sustainability are core values that drive each innovation of the German fast-growing company.

DyeMansion as a partner is already trusted by more than 600 customers worldwide and has already sold over 700 machines, the largest number in the market. Here you can experience some exciting cases where 3D printing and DyeMansion’s post-processing have been the game changer. From perfect fit eyewear to personalized car interiors, their Print-to-Product workflow makes 3D-printed products become a part of our everyday life. Many different products become possible and that in all the different industries: Consumer & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Medical, Mobility, Transport & Logistics as well as Production & Industrial.

Alliances are the basis to transform the manufacturing industry together

The industrialization of Additive Manufacturing is a major task that can only be accomplished together. That’s why the biggest companies in the industry enter partnerships to further spearhead the transformation of manufacturing. A good example therefore is the partnership of Stratasys, a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, with DyeMansion, the transformational leader in post-processing. Both companies partnered to deliver a complete industrial additive manufacturing architecture for end-use parts. Their reference architecture outlines a process for using additive manufacturing to mass produce 3D-printed end-use parts.

More exciting insights into the meaning of post-processing will be available at the upcoming Additive Manufacturing Strategies event, that will be held as a hybrid event March 1-3, 2022 in New York City. This is the foremost 3D Printing event in the northeast. Over 1,000 people will be attending this event (both in-person and online) from all over the world. AMS includes panels and keynotes on 9 vertical topics most critical in the fast-growing world of additive manufacturing.

On March 3, Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-founder of DyeMansion, will participate at Panel 3: Post-processing. He will share insights and experiences about how post-processing is changing the game – today & tomorrow.

Peels looks to the future as follows, thinking above all of post-processing as being key to our future: “But to see 3D printing—and specifically automated finishing and part handling—as a key element of a new supply chain, new local manufacturing, and supply chain resilience is a very powerful narrative. Especially in Europe, that kind of logic helps unlock a lot of revenue because it marries “Made in Germany”, with new technology, manufacturing edge, industry 4.0 and more ecological production. If our technology is looked on in that way, we become much more top of mind in officialdom.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.