3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 13, 2022

From aviation and metal 3D printing to PA11 powders, SOLIDWORKS data management, 3D bioprinting, and more, there are plenty of interesting events and webinars in this week’s roundup. Read on for all the details!

SPEE3D Exhibiting at Singapore Airshow

First up, from Tuesday, February 15th through Friday, February 18th, the Singapore Airshow will be taking place in-person at the Changi Exhibition Centre. This international event for the top companies in the aerospace and defense market is Asia’s largest airshow, and is held every two years. Senior corporate executives, as well as high-level government and military delegations, attend in order to create new partnerships and sign deals in the region, and plenty of companies attend the airshow as well. This year, SPEE3D will be exhibiting with Team Defence Australia at the international 2022 Singapore Airshow.

“The event offers a unique platform for industry thought leadership through its high-level conference, forums and co-located events. Leading industry players, government and military chiefs gather here bi-annually to contribute to dialogues, exchange ideas and seek solutions and strategies to advance the interests of the global aerospace and defence sector.”

You can register for the event here.

ASTM on Hidden Challenges in Metal AM

At 10 am EST on the 15th, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will hold a webinar focused on “Metal Additive Manufacturing Hidden Challenges.” Consultant Matt Donovan, the Chief Engineer for Metal AM at Jabil, will be the speaker, and topics discussed will include the planning of proper product lines, material details and handling, de-powdering tips, the need for heat treating, end part testing considerations, and more. After they’ve completed the webinar, attendees should understand safety considerations for materials used in AM, material characterization requirements, how to efficiently conduct post-print activities, and more.

“This webinar will present a unique perspective on Metal AM. It will discuss many of the key considerations that many OEM’s will not disclose or gloss over when making a sale, as well as safety and facility issues that need to be factored in before making the commitment to Metal AM.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Technology Modernization with ASME

Later in the day on the 15th, at 1 pm EST, ASME will host a brief webinar, sponsored by Universal Robots, called “Technology Modernization and its Impact on Industry and Workforce.” Discussing how engineers are being educated on Industry 4.0 technologies, how current services are being modernized within the Industry 4.0 framework, and more will be panelists David Vasko, Senior Director of Advanced Technology for Rockwell Automation; Yan Wang, Mechanical Engineering Professor at Georgia Tech; and John Kosowatz, Senior Editor of ASME’s Mechanical Engineering magazine.

“Companies incorporating Industry 4.0 technologies include aerospace, robotics, defense, manufacturing, power, medical, to name a few. AI, machine learning, Big Data, and other related digital technologies are quickly becoming an integral component in almost every engineering area. Companies need not only Industry 4.0 technologies but also agile workforces that are Industry 4.0-ready.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Sinterit & Forward AM on PA11 Powders

Moving on to Wednesday, February 16th, at 9 am EST, Sinterit and BASF Forward AM will explain more about the different applications and types of the PA11 powders family. Attendees will learn more about user applications for the PA11, powder specifications, the SLS 3D printing process with PA11, process safety, and more. Plus, they’ll have a chance to ask questions of the speakers: Laura Berecibar, Product Marketing Manager at BASF Forward AM; Rüdiger Theobald, Global Key Account & Business Development Manager PBF, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH; Sinterit Co-Founder Konrad Glowacki; and Dominik Stasiak, Sinterit’s International Sales Manager.

“Meet our end-to-end SLS 3D printing system. Print any shape without support structures and make use of all kinds of our printing materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech: SOLIDWORKS Data Management

If you want to learn more about SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional and how it can help you manage your data, check out TriMech’s webinar at 10 am EST on Thursday, February 17th, “What’s in Those Documents? SOLIDWORKS Data Management.” TriMech System Architect Keith Thompson will show attendees how to configure the SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional Content Search for searching document contents in the PDM vault, how to set up the index server for a vault, how remove a vault index, and more.

“Have you ever wanted to find a document, but can’t remember the filename and only know a word or phrase that is inside the document? With SOLIDWORKS PDM Professional you can search files for words in their content to quickly locate your document.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP Virtual Tour

At 12 pm EST on the 17th, HP is holding another one of its live virtual tours of the 3D Printing Demo Center. Attendees will learn how HP’s MJF 3D printing technology works, receive an overview of the 3D Printing E2E workflow, and more from speakers Carolina Rubio, HP’s 3D Printing Customer Program Manager; Wes Kramer, Application Engineer, HP 3D Printing; and Brian Case, Director of the Barber Advanced Design Center at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

“Learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

You can register for the virtual tour here.

3DHEALS on 3D Bioprinting and Organoids

Finally, 3DHEALS is holding a “3D Bioprinting and Organoids” webinar, sponsored by HP, at 1 pm EST on Thursday, the 17th. Spheroids, organoids, 3D cell cultures, and 3D bioprinted organoids aren’t always explained with the greatest accuracy in popular media, even though the concepts are more than 10 years old. Entrepreneurs, field experts, world-class scientists, and more will gather to discuss the technology and the industry in both the present and the future; speakers are Dr. Stephanie Willerth, the Founder and CEO of Axolotl Biosciences and Canada Research Chair and Biomedical Engineering Professor at the University of Victoria; Tania Hübscher, a Technical Specialist in the Laboratory of Stem Cell Engineering at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL); Dr. Y Shrike Zhang, Affiliate Faculty at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School; and Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS.

“In a recent Nature article, an organoid was defined as “a 3D multicellular in vitro tissue construct (using stem cells) that mimics its corresponding in vivo organ, such that it can be used to study aspects of that organ in the tissue culture dish.” However, such a construct is not without problems. Challenges of reproducibility, lack of complexity, and lack of vasculatures and immune cells are preventing this method to be fully and widely adopted to the applications organoids promised to accomplish. 3D printing or the 3D bioprinting method appears to offer solutions in the next generation of organoids and 3D tissue culture.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.