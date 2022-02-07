Boeing, Others Added to 3D Printing Event AMS 2022

The lineup for the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event is nearly complete, as organizers from SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com finalize speakers and sponsors. After last year’s all-virtual format, due to COVID-19, the 2022 iteration will be held both online and in-person March 1-3. As a result of the continued pandemic, in-person seating is limited, but there are tickets still available.
New speakers and panelists have joined the roster, ensuring that it will be an engaging and eventful show. For instance, Melissa Orme, Vice President and Leader of Additive Manufacturing for Boeing, will be participating on a panel for “AM, lightweighting and aerospace.” Mark Burnham, Director of Policy for the Additive Manufacturing Coalition, will be on a panel for “Regulation of ‘Additive Medical’”. Nick Estock, Product Manager for AddUp, will discuss “AM and mass customization in automotive” with other panelists.
Women in 3D Printing will also be hosting a special presentation that will include Moderator, Kristin Mulherin, General Manager of Powder Bed Solutions at Nexa3D and President of Wi3D; as well as speaker Naomi Murray, Director of Advanced Operations at Stryker; and speaker Magdalene Fogarasi, AM Engineer for the FDA. These are just a handful of the recent additions to the event.
Diamond sponsor for the event is 3D Systems, with CEO and President Jeff Graves providing the Conference Sponsor Keynote. Giving a Special Presentation on Future Investment in AM is Bryan Dow, the Managing Director of the Global Technology Group for our presenting sponsor, Stifel.
Platinum sponsors include VELO3D, sponsoring the Large-format AM vertical; EOS, of the AM in Aviation and Space vertical; CELLINK, of the Bioprinting vertical, GE Additive, of the Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software vertical; 6K of the Metals and New Materials vertical; and DWS, who is sponsoring the 3D Printing for Dentistry vertical.
Joining existing gold sponsors 3YOURMIND, Inkbit, Uniformity Labs, and Twikit are a number of exciting companies ranging from industry stalwarts like SLM Solutions to innovative startups, like Caracol, Xact Metal, nTopology, AMT, and AMFG. CraftCloud by All3DP and Makelab are also sponsoring. Media sponsors are shown in the image below:
With less than a month to go before AMS kicks off, there is limited time left to register. Be sure to do so at the AMS website. Yours truly has been added as a moderator for two panels, so bring your tomatoes. We can make a caprese salad after the show.
