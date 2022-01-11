Additive Manufacturing Strategies

SavorEat’s Robot Chef: the Biggest Step Yet in Commercializing 3D Printed Food

21 mins by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printed Food3D PrintingBusinessRoboticsSocial Issues
ST Medical Devices

Share this Article

Imagine, say, five years from now, you sit down to eat at a restaurant. There’s a machine on the table, but it’s not one of those miniature jukeboxes that, for some reason, exist. It’s a third-generation food 3D printer, and this version is small enough to fit on the tabletop without getting too much the way of you or your party. You enter the exact specifications for your desired meal into the restaurant’s app. Once you click “Place Order”, your food is printed right there at the table. You get up and leave once you’re done eating. The entire time, neither your party nor any other customer in the restaurant encounters a single human being who works there.

Image courtesy of Reuters

The above scenario is obviously a long way from happening in reality. Nevertheless, Israeli 3D printed food company SavorEat might’ve just taken the very first baby step towards bringing such a state-of-affairs into the world. It is now deploying its recently-unveiled Robot Chef system at a limited number of locations at the Israeli burger chain BBB. The machine uses cartridges filled with mixtures of potato, chickpea, and pea protein to print vegan-friendly burgers in about six minutes. Patrons can customize their orders to control the fat and protein levels of their meals.

In a comment to the Israeli business publication Globes, SavorEat cofounder and CEO Racheli Vizman said, “From the beginning we believed that the food industry is in need of significant changes in order to remain relevant. …With the help of the unique partners we have chosen, we believe we will achieve these goals and reach international commercialization.”

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of BBB, added, “The idea that for the first time ever, a customer can come to a meat-oriented hamburger restaurant, and with a push of a button on an app order a juicy, digitally manufactured, vegan burger is nothing short of revolutionary and creates an extraordinary and unforgettable experience.”

Image courtesy of SavorEat

In addition to BBB, the “unique partners” mentioned by SavorEat CEO Vizman include food service company Yarzin Sella — a supplier for Israeli tech firms — as well as the French company Sodexo, in a deal that will see SavorEat serving its burgers at colleges in the United States. The chairman and chief scientist of SavorEat, Oded Shoseyov, told Reuters that the company is also working on plant-based pork breakfast sausage for the U.S. market, making this at least the second company in recent months to be working on 3D printed pork, along with CellX in China.

Image courtesy of SavorEat

While it’s not as far along yet commercially as other industries, like aerospace or automobiles, 3D printed food has perhaps more potential to upend the markets relevant to its applications than in any other field in which 3D printing is currently being developed. This is usually acknowledged concerning production processes, but it is certainly equally true about food distribution. This is the case particularly in highly industrialized nations such as the U.S., where at least a third of males and almost two-thirds of women work in the food services industry.

In this sense, at this point, it’s perhaps the consumer and labor markets that will have to see fundamental changes to their composition more so than the technology involved. That is, the technology seems to be nearly ready; what’s needed is for large segments of the population to embrace 3D printed food, as well as a plan regarding how to compensate/retrain the enormous numbers of laborers that automated, digitally produced food would ultimately replace, if adopted on a large scale. If macroeconomic solutions to those problems can be discovered, the scenario described at the beginning of this post will, more and more, seem less like something described in a Philip K. Dick novel.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nuclear Reactor 3D Printing Method Licensed from ORNL

Whose 3D Printing Platform Is It Anyway?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing for Preppers SeriesClimate Disrupted SeriesSocial IssuesSustainability

Design for Disruption: 3D Printing Design for Ruins

Sustainability is usually seen as a move towards using recyclable or recycled materials. Some see it as a means of ensuring that the product that you make will be recyclable....

December 15, 2021
3D Printing

Implementing Additive Advantages: Stacking 3D Printing Advantages

In this series, we’ve seen how only a few clusters of 3D printed application implementations have been very successful. We’ve seen how often people in many business development projects stop...

December 2, 2021
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Implementing Additive Advantages: Orthopedics

As we’ve seen in this series, there are a number of clusters of success in 3D printing. Where we can see small, unique, drop-in, disruptive and sidestep parts, we have...

November 26, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories

Implementing Additive Advantages: Why 3D Printing Fails

If we carefully look at the successful 3D printing applications, we can see some commonalities. We can also see relatively few clusters where we have been wildly successful. If we...

November 10, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Forecast3D
Tronhoo3D
HP
ExOne
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Desktop Metal logo
FacFox
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides