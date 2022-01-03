Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3DPOD Episode 90: 3D Printing Software and Supply Chain Management with Authentise CEO Andre Wegner

Authentise is the developer of a manufacturing execution system (MES) software package that helps businesses manage their 3D printing fleets. With Authentise, you can track your prints and batches, as well as trace materials and machine settings. If you want to optimize your manufacturing and reduce errors, an MES is a crucial bit of kit. If you’re making products to specific standards or with a high regulatory burden, then MES software will help you get the traceability that you need for your quality control. We have a wide-ranging talk with the personable Andre Wegner, Authentise CEO. A really great pod, especially for those who are in manufacturing.

