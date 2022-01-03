3DPOD Episode 90: 3D Printing Software and Supply Chain Management with Authentise CEO Andre Wegner

Authentise is the developer of a manufacturing execution system (MES) software package that helps businesses manage their 3D printing fleets. With Authentise, you can track your prints and batches, as well as trace materials and machine settings. If you want to optimize your manufacturing and reduce errors, an MES is a crucial bit of kit. If you’re making products to specific standards or with a high regulatory burden, then MES software will help you get the traceability that you need for your quality control. We have a wide-ranging talk with the personable Andre Wegner, Authentise CEO. A really great pod, especially for those who are in manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Markforged Copper 3D Printing Filament Saves Time & Money on Tool Cooler
For over two decades, German service bureau Prototypenzentrum GmbH (PTZ) has been fabricating both plastic and metal prototypes and small series jobs for a variety of different industries, using CNC...
Desktop Metal and Uniformity Labs to Develop Powders for Metal 3D Printing
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), which revealed a 907% revenue growth year-on-year but a net loss of $67 million for Q3 2021, has been collaborating with industrial 3D printing company Uniformity...
Desktop Metal Receives ~$8M Order from German Car Maker for Metal Binder Jet 3D Printers
Metal mass production 3D printing leader Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) just announced that it has received a pretty massive order, worth $7.9 million, for its binder jetting additive manufacturing systems....
3D Printing News Briefs, December 9, 2021: Business, Materials, & Research
A partnership between Prima Additive and Materialise is first up in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, followed by news on a headquarters expansion from PrinterPrezz. Service bureaus in Japan are...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.