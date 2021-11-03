One-Day 3D Printing on MJF Parts, Guaranteed

The True Cost of Unwanted Employee Turnover

2 hours by Team Alexander Daniels 3D PrintingBusinessSponsored
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

It’s a well-known fact that we should all be aiming for high employee retention rates and doing everything possible to avoid unwanted employee turnover. We know – high employee turnover equals bad.

Earlier this year, we shared articles on the topic of employee retention and what we felt makes great company culture in the additive manufacturing industry, which you can find here: 3 Key Indicators of Great Company Culture and Top 5 Tips for Employee Retention.

But perhaps this is too simplified. The term ‘Employee Turnover’ shouldn’t be vilified, as it loosely refers to all leavers – voluntary and involuntary. In any business, there will be some degree of employee turnover, and any HR professional will know that this can typically be categorized as follows:

  • Resignations
  • Retirements
  • Redundancies

While calculating your overall, or ‘crude,’ employee turnover is a worthwhile practice, it is also possible to calculate more specific breakdowns of data related to redundancy-specific turnover or resignation levels, with the latter particularly useful in evaluating the efficacy of your people management practices.

Calculating the Financial Impact of Voluntary Employee Turnover

Sparkbay, an employee engagement platform, has created quite a comprehensive list of some of the associated costs of voluntary employee turnover, which go beyond the obvious ‘cost of recruitment’:

With a list like this, you can start to assign solid figures to each line item. This all begins with data. Assigning tangible data to each line item will start to give context to the actions that occur following voluntary employee turnover.

For example, for an intangible item such as ‘cost of lost productivity between the employee’s departure and the employee’s replacement,’ it requires specific KPIs to be assigned to each job role, i.e., a sales executive should be linked to revenue generated, while a customer representative should be linked to customer retention figures. This will help you to understand productivity loss.

Sparkbay has also put together a useful step-by-step guide on how to break down the costs of each of the items in the list above, which should help get your HR department started.

Finding Meaning in the Madness

The takeaway from this article should be one of gaining perspective. Primarily, in understanding that the function of HR departments in an organization is just as valuable as that of a finance department, and the work that your HR personnel does is arguably just as crucial to the overall health of your business.

Secondly, we can be forgiven for assuming that the next big fallout, following voluntary employee turnover, will be the costs associated with recruiting to fill the now vacant position; but, with the above information now clear, we can see that continuously high and repeated voluntary employee turnover can have a much wider impact on the overall productivity of your teams, and therefore your finances.

When comparing potential revenue loss streams following a resignation to the cost of just simply recruiting new talent (which in most cases is the penultimate step to recovering from unexpected turnover), we can start to understand that the cost of recruitment itself is not your greatest loss stream, even if from the perspective of a pinhole it may seem that way. It is for this reason, we can start to appreciate the importance of getting recruitment right and having a clear aerial perspective of the entire employee turnover landscape.

The aim going forward is to eliminate the need to constantly recruit new talent, as the process can be costly in both time and money. The goal is to retain great talent that improves the productivity of your teams. The endgame is to expand and grow.

At Alexander Daniels Global, we like to simplify this concept into a single truism – ‘Your Business Goals Are Your Talent Goals’ – and that’s why we place particular importance on going into a recruitment project with a long-term vision in mind.

Penultimately, investing the time into calculating the costs to your business of employee turnover can help you predict and mediate potential risks and causes within your organization. And finally, if you don’t currently gather data related to employee turnover, this is your sign to begin.Afraid of the costs related to recruitment but looking to hire with a long-term vision? Why not write to us at Alexander Daniels Global – we’re ready to discuss your needs.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

CORE Industrial Partners Acquires Three More 3D Printing Companies

Redwire Acquires Space Bioprinting Firm Techshot to Scale In-Space Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Terran Orbital To Go Public in $1.58B SPAC Deal

Terran Orbital will go public through a merger with blank-check firm Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE: TWNT) in a deal that would value the nano- and micro-satellite manufacturer at $1.58 billion....

24 hours
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Systems Pursuing Breakthrough Advances in Bioprinting, Acquires Volumetric

The benefits of regenerative medicine are too great to ignore, which is why many investors and companies are flocking to the biotech sector. One of them is 3D Systems (NYSE:...

November 1, 2021
Featured
3D Printed Food3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge: 3D Printed Steaks, Powders & Artificial Soil Among Phase I Winners

As NASA prepares to launch lunar missions sometime during the second half of the decade, building the roadblocks for a sustainable food system ready to support off-Earth exploration is crucial....

October 26, 2021
3D PrintingElectronics 3D Printing SeriesSpace 3D Printing

Zortrax Will Launch 3D Printed Electrical Circuit Onboard First Wooden Satellite

Zortrax’s next frontier is space! In early 2022, the Polish 3D printer manufacturer will be launching a 3D printed electrical circuit to low Earth orbit (LEO). Since 2019, the company...

October 22, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
Tronhoo3D
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
HP
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides