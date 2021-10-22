Online Registration Open for 2022 AMUG Conference in Chicago

Online registration is now open for the Additive Manufacturing Users Group’s (AMUG) Chicago, Illinois-based 2022 AMUG Conference, going on April 3rd through the 7th. Open to all owners and operators of industrial 3D printers for professional reasons, this users’ event will offer panel discussions, keynote presentations, hands-on workshops, and technical sessions so that attendees can learn how to do more with their additive solutions.

“AMUG builds the program for the conference, but our attendees make the experience unique and beneficial. On the surface, it may look like any other conference, and many first-time attendees expect that to be the case. But when they engage in conversations that dive deep with unvarnished truths, they have an ‘ah-ha’ moment that the AMUG Conference is on a completely different level,” explained Carl Dekker, the President of AMUG. “The depth of free-flowing information that is exchanged is what motivates individuals to return year after year.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most events in 2020, the AMUG Conference was held again in-person this May, described as an “unforgettable” experience, and based on its successful previous agendas, the organization has decided to offer even more hands-on experiences at this year’s five-day conference, including workshops and Training Labs with what AMUG called “engaging environments where the AM tools are the focal point of the information exchange.”

AMUG’s aim is to provide education and training on new additive manufacturing technologies, focused on operation of the equipment and advancing the applications and uses of AM. That’s why the AMUG conference is unique in comparison to most other AM events. Open to 3D printing users of all experience levels, conference attendees come together to share their own experiences, as well as important insights and knowledge, in order to help other AM users.

With specific networking activities, as well as time to chat between presentations and during meals, attendees have plenty of time to talk with each other about their own challenges, best practices, application developments, and results. In fact, the conference program specifically encourages day to night participation, giving everyone more than 50 total hours of time to interact with each other at the event.

To save 33% of the registration fee for this all-inclusive AM conference, you can sign up for $995 from now through January 7th, 2022, at which time the price will go up. That covers a lot—there are expected to be close to 150 hands-on workshops and presentations, one of which will be the seventh annual Innovators Showcase, in which attendees get to know an industry innovator and hear their insights during an on-stage interview, with the intimacy of a fireside chat. The agenda also includes AMUG’s Innovators Award, Technical Competition, and DINO Awards, as well as an offsite dinner gathering, catered meals, networking receptions, and the AMUGexpo on Sunday, April 3rd and Monday, April 4th, which is expected to welcome over 140 participating companies.

You can register for the 34th Annual AMUG Education and Training Conference here.

