An Unforgettable AMUG | 3D Printing Leadership Redefined in 2021

“Please wear a mask in public spaces,” the Hilton Hotel lobby signage makes it pretty clear upon arrival that they want their guests to feel comfortable and safe while on the property. Suddenly, it hits me again: the last time I was at a conference was well over a year ago when it was a much simpler time. As I head towards AMUG badge check-in, I glance at the “6 feet social distancing” stickers on the hotel floor and my anticipation begins to grow… we are really doing it!

I collect my AMUG badge and head to the backpack collection area. Two gentlemen are laughing together, one masked and one without a mask, as they hand me my bag with my very own AMUG mask – cool. As I walk towards the elevators, I run into the famous and maskless Tom Sorovetz, who tells me, “Our area is private, so it’s totally acceptable to proceed with or without a mask on — we simply ask that you respect other people’s comfort level.” Again, very cool.

The exhibition has already been open for a few hours and I enter to see elbow bumps, handshakes, smiles, masks and wide eyes as this entire community is thankful to be together once again. It’s commonly understood that most participants comprehend the risks associated with COVID-19 and are also encouraged to speak up if they wish for their comrades to mask up or stay socially distant. It’s the most respectful, pleasant and gratifying social experience that I’ve had in the past 15 months.

Due to travel restrictions, many international OEMs are unable to attend or exhibit. In addition, many prominent U.S. AM organizations have opted out. Although the exhibition show floor is probably 30-40% smaller than years past, the electricity in the air has only increased. In fact, this may have opened doors for smaller startups and lesser known companies to make an impact. Personally, I met many first-timers during AMUG 2021 and I expect them to be back in 2022.

“It’s exactly what I was told it was going to be,” one first-timer mentions to me. “So where is this special offsite event?” Another newbie looks at me with odd suspicion.

“Oh, we will definitely be back next year!” A young and energetic CEO says to me while we munch on empanadas following a great DoD presentation dedicated to the warfighter innovation series. As always, the conference was packed with some of the most talented speakers and presenters sharing industry highlights, new technologies and amazing collaborations that are pushing the industry even further.