Exone end to end binder jetting service

First Large-Format 3D Printer Unveiled by Azul 3D

6 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printers3D Printing MaterialsFeatured Stories
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

After a good deal of research and development, followed by funding and the arrangement of its advisory board, Azul 3D has finally launched its first commercial 3D printer. A first-of-its-kind for the industry, the LAKE printer will make it possible for users to produce large-scale photopolymer parts very quickly.

The LAKE system is the first to utilize Azul 3D’s high-area rapid printing (HARP) technology, a digital light processing (DLP) system that relies on an LED light engine to cure large swaths of material at a time. The system boasts a 10” by 12” by 24” build volume and the ability to direct light at 16 million separate pixels at once, without the need for the “pixel shifting” process using in other DLP printers.

Image courtesy of Azul 3D.

“The LAKE printer will be game-changing for 3D printing,” said Chad Mirkin, Azul 3D co-founder and chair. “For the first time, we are combining throughput and materials at a price point that enables 3D printing to revolutionize many types of manufacturing. We have raised the bar in the industry, and this is just the beginning.”

Azul 3D is a Northwestern University spinout, with the technology developed in the lab of Prof. Mirkin. When HARP was initially unveiled, the machine was 13 feet tall and could produce parts 20 times the size of traditional DLP methods at a rate 100 times faster. In contrast, LAKE’s robust build volume actually seems somewhat modest. In fact, Azul 3D has already hinted at a future printer with four times the print area, dubbed SEA.

The LAKE printer is the first in a series of printers that Azul 3D will unveil in the coming years. The next generation printer, called the SEA, will offer four times the print area, allowing manufacturers to print even bigger parts or products.

Powered by Aniwaa

What makes HARP able to produce such big parts so quickly is that is uses a specialty oil to minimize adhesion to the build plate, where other firms like Carbon rely on a “dead zone” that can result in excessive heat. In turn, not only is HARP faster, but it can print with a wider variety of materials, including oxygen-sensitive and -insensitive chemistries.

A rendering of LAKE 3D printers on a factory floor. Image courtesy of Azul 3D.

The company has demonstrated its technology so far by 3D printing 5,000 face shields in 60 hours for healthcare workers, as well as producing customizable pickleball paddles for Wilson Sporting Goods. Now, Azul 3D is ready to offer end-to-end solutions tailored to a given customer’s manufacturing environment. This includes design, materials, printing and post-processing.

“In the past year, manufacturers have been throttled by supply chain disruptions,” said Cody Petersen, CEO of Azul 3D. “At the same time, everyone is demanding more highly engineered solutions immediately. The LAKE printer offers a revolutionary solution to both problems and is the first step in industrializing additive manufacturing at scale.”

Pre-orders are now open for LAKE, with delivery expected in 2022. Pre-orders for SEA will be open in Q4 of 2022. To learn more, contact [email protected].

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Injection Molding and Anisotropy Targeted by Covestro

DyeMansion 3D Print Processing Now FDA Compliant, New Finishing Options

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesPost-processing

AMUG 2021: DyeMansion and Stratasys to Deliver Total Solution for 3D Printing and Finishing SAF Parts

As a new powder bed fusion process, Stratasys’s new selective absorption fusion (SAF) technology promises to deliver high-volume parts at attractive prices. Upon announcing its first SAF system alongside two...

May 3, 2021
3D PrintingPost-processing

3DPOD Episode 56: Post Processing with DyeMansion Head of Marketing, Pia Harlaß

Pia Harlaß is the Head of Global Marketing & Corporate Communications for DyeMansion, a leading post-finishing company that offers machines that can depowder, create a uniform surface texture, and then...

April 5, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

AM Ventures Launches $100M VC Fund for 3D Printing

AM Ventures has announced that its parent, LANGER GROUP, just created a $100 million venture capital (VC) fund for 3D printing together with investment management company KGAL. KGAL also will...

March 5, 2021
3D Printing

The End of the Road for Pot Dyeing in 3D Printing?

Ten years or so ago I worked for a company and we were making thousands of colored sintered parts per day. We were doing this by using large heated soup...

March 31, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
XYZ Printing
Sigma Labs
CRP Windform
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides