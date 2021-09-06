Exone end to end binder jetting service

3D Printing a Teleprompter at Home, Powered by Raspberry Pi

6 hours by Tess Bodley 3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Raspberry Pis are brilliant, of which I’m sure most of readers would agree. The number of things you can do with them is limitless, from running one as a streaming device to using them for Octoprint­ jobs. You can even build a teleprompter powered by one of these tiny computers, thanks to maker Liz Clark.

Traditionally, teleprompters were stand-alone machines but now there also are a variety of 3D printed teleprompters that you can build and use with smooth-running apps. All it takes is a Raspberry Pi with Python coding, a few 3D printed parts, and some simple electronics. It’s time to start that YouTube channel you’ve been dreaming about.

Here are the items you’ll need to build Liz’s Raspberry Pi teleprompter

  • Raspberry Pi 4B
  • Three tactile momentary buttons
  • A sliding switch
  • Adafruit Perma-Proto HAT
  • Adafruit TFP401 HDMI/DVI Decoder to 40-pin TTL Breakout Without Touch
  • 5″ 40-pin 800×480 TFT Display without Touchscreen
  • HDMI to Micro-HDMI cable
  • Black PLA filament
  • Wire and Soldering Iron

The parts are minimal, but it will help a lot if you have some basic familiarity with Python. You’ll need to install dependencies and scripts, and there are two libraries that are required. If you only have very basic programming knowledge, Liz’s guide is very comprehensive and will walk you through each step, so don’t get discouraged if you haven’t used Python before.

Liz Clark’s 3D printed teleprompter with Pi attached. Image courtesy of Tom’s Hardware.

Much like the programming side, only a basic knowledge of wiring and soldering is required. You need to connect two boards and the walkthrough diagrams for the connections are easy to follow. Only three 3D printed parts are necessary, but the key is that they must be printed in black PLA or painted black in post process. The step that will require the longest time is the assembly of the teleprompter itself.

Of course, the possibilities of a Raspberry Pi are numerous. You can also build your own 3D printed Raspberry Pi camera. This camera was designed by the chief engineer for the BigBox 3D printer. Gregory Holloway who also invented the MicroSlice Mini Laser Engraver and Cutter. It’s handy for video capturing your own prints.

Mounting the electronics to the teleprompter. Image courtesy of Tom’s Hardware.

Don’t want to spend the dollars on a GoPro? There’s a Raspberry Pi build for your very own wearable Raspberry Pi camera. Much like the teleprompter build, you’ll need to do some basic soldering and just a tad bit of coding. Or you can use a ready-made SD card to avoid that step. (insert camera.jpg)

I currently run a Raspsberry Pi with Octoprint for all of my prints on my Artillery Sidewinder SW X1s. It’s such a versatile tool. I don’t know what I’d do without it. I capture everything I print and use the footage on my 3D printing YouTube channel. I’ve been looking for a teleprompter for my videos but everything on the market seemed so limited. I might just have to give this new option a try.

Liz Clark’s 3D printed teleprompter. Image courtesy of Tom’s Hardware.

If you’re looking to create any YouTube channel for your 3D prints or anything at all, you should check out these options. There’s probably something on the list that you didn’t know that you needed.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD Episode 78: Steve Grundahl, Midwest Prototyping & Prototek

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 5, 2021

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsSponsored

3D Printing Keynotes, Thought Leadership Panels, 250+ Exhibitors, & More at RAPID + TCT 2021

Everybody who’s anybody in the additive manufacturing industry is getting ready for RAPID + TCT 2021, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-15. This is the 30th...

September 3, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing

New Pro3 3D Printer Series Released by Raise3D

Raise3D had a very impactful launch with a printer that was to raise the bar in 3D printing. With a nice UI and a well-finished product, the company hoped to...

September 1, 2021
3D PrintingEditorials / Opinions

AM Investment Strategies Profile: Stratasys

Stratasys CEO Yoav Zief will be taking part in the SmarTech Stifel AM Investment Strategies event on September 9th. We’re incredibly proud that we’ve got a set of very exciting...

August 31, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingStartup Accelerator SeriesSustainability

Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Hyperganic, Molyworks, Additive Flight Solutions

In this series, we’re looking at the startup scene in Singapore by identifying some of the 3D printing companies being founded and grown there. Hyperganic Hyperganic always kind of confuses...

August 30, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Center of excellence snapshop workshop
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides