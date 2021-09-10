The 2021 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Is Live

Alexander Daniels Global has started collecting responses for their yearly global Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey. This is the sixth consecutive year that the recruitment company conducts the most comprehensive salary study in the industry.

Last year we saw a spotlight on the impact of COVID-19. This year’s survey is ever more important; more important for companies to understand talent motivations, and more important for professionals to understand hiring intentions and the job market, on the back of many companies campaigning for diversity and inclusion.

Besides salaries, talent market insights, and the hiring landscape, this year’s survey seeks to provide insights and indications of what the industry is doing to create inclusive workplaces and what extent organizations and professionals are going to, in order to diversify workforces.

This year’s survey seeks to (also) answer:

Whether the approach to Diversity and Inclusion has an impact on professionals’ impression of an organization? And inherently, whether it influences their willingness to apply for jobs.

To what extent organizations currently try to implement diverse hiring strategies?

In which way have Diversity and Inclusion initiatives impacted company cultures?

What are the attitudes towards Diversity in the workplace among AM professionals and organizations?

How much professionals value inclusive and diverse workplaces?

What should companies do in order to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace to attract the best talent?

Do Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have a perceived impact on salaries?

The release of the 2022 Salary Survey Report

This year, Alexander Daniels Global is calling on both AM Professionals and Employers to participate in the survey. There are plans to change the way the report will be released in 2022, however, as early predictions from Founder and CEO, Nick Pearce, expect the results to be very different from the previous year. He says,

“The market is booming right now, and the hiring landscape is looking very different already compared with this time last year. We’re facing very tough recruitment conditions in the shape of talent shortages that outweigh those of the previous year. The dynamic in the industry has really shifted towards the candidate, and I’m therefore expecting to see very different results from this year’s salary survey”

As usual, participants of the survey will receive a full copy of the 2022 Salary Survey Report on the pre-release date in January. However, this year, the report will be released to the public broken down into regional analyses. You can still access the full report, which will be available to all those who participate in Alexander Daniels Global’s first ever Salary Survey webinars that will be running regularly throughout 2022.

You can learn more about what the Salary Survey is by visiting the Alexander Daniels Global website.

Employers – take part in this year’s survey here

Professionals – take part in this year’s survey here

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.