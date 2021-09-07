Two Advanced 3D Printing Metal Materials Launched by 3D Systems

Exone end to end binder jetting service

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), which reported high second-quarter revenues and earnings after selling both its on-demand 3D printing and medical simulation businesses earlier this summer, just announced the addition of two new advanced materials to its portfolio for use in demanding applications in industries like automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, mold-making, and energy. The new high-performance Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) materials will enable the fabrication of corrosion-resistant, high-strength industrial parts on its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform.

Material manufacturers voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl and APWORKS partnered with 3D Systems to certify these two materials so they can be used with its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 metal 3D printers. Customers looking to speed up their time to market can now work with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) to put these materials and printers to good use.

Through collaboration with its partner GF Machining Solutions, 3D Systems has certified BÖHLER M789 AMPO tooling steel for its DMP platform. This hard, corrosion-resistant metal can be used to print high-strength molds, mold inserts with conformal cooling, and automotive tooling, such as axle components and drive train parts, that don’t contain cobalt, and can also be hardened up to 52HRC.

“Our customers in the automotive industry are increasingly relying on additive manufacturing to advance and accelerate their innovation. Having M789 as part of our metal 3D printing solution delivers greater accuracy to our automotive customers. This is enabling them to use the technology for applications that require higher fidelity and thinner walls, like die inserts with conformal cooling and tire tread molds, and providing them a competitive advantage,” explained Kevin Baughey, Segment Leader, transportation & motorsports, 3D Systems.

High-strength mold insert for air vents produced with metal additive manufacturing in Certified M789 (A) cobalt free tool steel. Integrated conformal cooling channels manage heat dissipation, achieve uniform cooling, reduce warping and deformation while achieving better overall injection molding economics.

3D Systems says that parts made with this tooling steel, like cutting tools and drill bits, can hold up well in high humidity and repetitive manufacturing processes, so they’re excellent for long-term use in these industrial applications.

Scalmalloy, with its yield strength of 480MPa and tensile strength of 520MPa, is an aluminum alloy that’s much stronger than AlSi10Mg, which makes it a good choice for 3D printing load-bearing, weight-efficient components. Manufacturers can get help printing these high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts on the DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 metal systems from the available build styles in 3DXpert software.

“Adding the capability to additively manufacture parts from Scalmalloy to our portfolio is an important step forward; especially for our aerospace customers. Scalmalloy has a very attractive strength-to-weight ratio and is more amenable to 3D printing than many conventional high-strength Aluminum alloys,” Dr. Michael Shepard, 3D Systems’ Vice President, aerospace & defense segment, said. “These performance attributes make it ideal for aerospace applications and we are excited to see how our customers will use 3D printed Scalmalloy components to continue to push the envelope with their innovation.”

3D Systems’ newly certified Scalmalloy can be used to print passive RF components, like waveguides and filters, and lightweight yet strong structural components for the aerospace industry, in addition to semiconductor parts like wafer tables, cooling nozzles, and manifolds, and metal structural components, such as transmission casings and suspension brackets, for the automotive and motorsports sector. Plus, parts printed out of this material can also be chemically cleaned during post-processing for an excellent surface finish.

Suspension rocker produced in Certified Scalmalloy (A) on 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 metal 3D printer. With its high strength, this aluminum material – specifically developed for metal additive manufacturing – enables customers to further reduce mass in metal structural components

At the upcoming RAPID + TCT 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago, 3D Systems will be showing off parts 3D printed with these two new materials at its Booth #E7601. From September 13-15, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the company’s application experts to learn how they can use M789 and Scalmalloy to meet their own needs.

