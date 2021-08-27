Paratriathlete Uses Bespoke 3D Printed Parts on Adaptive Race Bike

4 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingSports

Share this Article

The 2020 Paralympic Games just opened in Tokyo, Japan, and one of the participants is Joe Townsend, a paratriathlete who has previously competed, representing Great Britain, in the Paralympics, Invictus Games, National and World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Ironman, and won plenty of medals at all of them. The 33-year-old from Eastbourne lost both of his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2008 when he was serving as a Commando with the Royal Marines, and has aspirations of working in elite sports as a Strength and Conditioning coach. Having come in sixth in the men’s PT1 event at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016, Townsend was obviously looking to improve upon his performance for this year’s games, and turned to 3D printing to do just that.

Joe Townsend. Image courtesy of British Triathlon

Townsend has prior experience with 3D printing bespoke parts, but had run into difficulties with the equipment on the market that he’d used before, finding the systems not up to the task of producing strong adaptive parts for his adaptive racing bike as he worked to attain “physical and mechanical perfection.” So he decided to reach out to Solid Print3D, the sister business of Solid Solutions, which is the UK’s largest SOLIDWORKS reseller; Solid Print3D itself offers a range of 3D printing services and products, including 3D printers, 3D scanners, and consumables.

Through Solid Print3D, Townsend discovered Markforged technology, which seemed like the perfect solution for 3D printing high quality, high strength custom end-use parts for his adaptive bike. Specifically, the paratriathlete decided to use the desktop Markforged Mark Two 3D printer—the company’s flagship continuous carbon fiber composite system—to fabricate the bespoke bike parts.

Townsend first had the idea to adapt the handgrips he uses to pedal his adaptive bike. Not only do these need to fit perfectly in the athlete’s hand, but they also have to be strong enough to hold up under the large amount of force the athletes put through the handles—therefore, quality and strength are of the utmost importance. But shoulder injuries are a real fear here as well, again due to the amount of repeated force, and so he also decided to redesign and 3D print his bike cranks as well. They are now set in the perfect location for his shoulders so he can achieve as much power as possible through the cranks without worrying about hurting his shoulders during the race.

“Another set of beautiful custom handgrips on their way out the door,” Townsend wrote in an Instagram post. “With the Markforged Mark-Two we can make bespoke parts that are strong, durable & beautiful.”

Once the initial handgrips and bike cranks had been printed and tested, Townsend and Solid Print3D determined that carbon fiber-reinforced parts could definitely deliver both the necessary strength and quality. Thanks to the Mark Two, they were able to fabricate bespoke parts that had a better strength to weight ratio than aluminum, which will help Townsend when he competes in the paratriathlon later this week.

Several other Paralympians besides Townsend have used 3D printing to adapt their equipment for the competition, as the technology allows for production and testing of parts, as well as refining them to ensure a perfect fit without upfront costs, long lead times, or costly tooling.

(Source/Images: Solid Print3D)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Unicorns: Gelato Gets $240M in Funding, Expands into 3D Printing

Take FullControl Over Your 3D Printing Gcode

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D SoftwareBusiness

CASTOR Closes $3.5M Deal for 3D Printing Software, with Xerox as Investor

Israeli startup CASTOR has secured a $3.5 million seed funding round that will allow the firm to further develop its unique software for identifying parts for 3D printing. In addition...

August 20, 2021
3D Scanning

New Algorithm Improves 3D Body Scanning Precision by 4500%

Together, research scientists from Loughborough University and the University of Manchester in the UK have developed a way to improve the precision and accuracy of 3D body scanning by a...

July 15, 2021
3D SoftwareAutomation

Intellegens Upgrades 3D Printing Deep Learning Software

As the first market research firm to publish a report on the rapidly evolving trend of automation in 3D printing, SmarTech Analysis noted how crucial new technologies like machine learning,...

July 8, 2021
3D SoftwareQuality Control

How an MES Can Help Power AM Qualification

“Knowledge is power,” the infamous quote attributed to Sir Francis Bacon comes to mind when reflecting on Industry 4.0 and the promise of more knowledge and insights.  However, while Additive...

June 10, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS M 300-4
3d systems
Creality ender-7
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
prusa i3 mk3
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides