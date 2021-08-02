3D Printed Sensor Created by Fraunhofer and ARBURG

6 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAutomation

Share this Article

One of the many Holy Grails of 3D printing is the ability to 3D print fully functional items in a single build process. Companies like Inkbit and Sakuu are after just such a goal with their multi-material processes. However, it may not require completely new 3D printing methods, such as theirs, to produce such functional objects as electronic devices. A research team from the Centre for Additive Production at the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (IPA) has demonstrated the ability to manufacture a sensor using a single-material deposition technique from ARBURG.

The team at Fraunhofer IPA pursued the production of an inductive proximity sensor directly within its casing. These cylindrical devices typically consist of a coil, circuit board, and plug within a metal shell. They can be used to measure the distance of a metal object in industrial manufacturing and other applications. However, due to the standard, mass produced shape of the sensors, they can’t always fit ideally into a given environment.

The ability to 3D print complex, multi-material goods has a range of benefits. In addition to reducing labor steps, additive manufacturing (AM) of such items could enable the mass customization of electronics or complex geometries that could improve the performance of the device. For instance, by integrating a smartphone battery and antenna directly into its polymer casing, the phone could be made smaller and lighter weight, while increasing energy density or communication range.

Freeformers in sizes 200-3X and 300-3X process plastic granulates, as also used in injection molding. Image courtesy of Arburg.

Freeformers in sizes 200-3X and 300-3X process plastic granulates, as also used in injection molding. Image courtesy of Arburg.

In the case of a proximity sensor, Fraunhofer IPA suggested that it could be possible to integrate one directly into a robotic gripper to make fore more intelligence handling of items in a production line. To demonstrate this possibility, the Fraunhofer team worked with a Freeformer 3D printer from ARBURG, which uses a proprietary method to melt plastic granules and deposit them onto a print bed, as well as automation firm Balluff GmbH.

It was necessary for the researchers to use a plastic with high dielectric strength and flame-retardant properties, leading them to plastic polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). While PBT is a standard injection molding material for electronic casings, it is not used in 3D printing. Here, ARBURG was able to demonstrate one of the strengths of the Freeformer, which processes injection molding pellets over plastic filament and, thus, has access to a much broader range of materials.

Fraunhofer IPA's 3D printed sensor, including coil, circuit board, and plug within plastic casing. Image courtesy of Fraunhofer IPA.

Fraunhofer IPA’s 3D printed sensor, including coil, circuit board, and plug within plastic casing. Image courtesy of Fraunhofer IPA.

The team 3D printed the part, leaving openings in which outside components could be integrated during the fabrication process. The machine was programmed to stop where necessary so that the coil, circuit board, and plug could be inserted into the printed part. Meanwhile, a dispenser applied the silver conductor tracks within the casing. Once these steps were complete, the Freeformer printed over the openings.

Altogether, Fraunhofer created 30 customized sensors and ran them in standard operating environments, showcasing their ability to withstand changes in temperatures and vibrations. The devices were additionally waterproof and could pass an electrical insulation test. The project, dubbed “Electronic Function Integration in Additively Manufactured Components”, lasted 18 months and the team is now working with ARBURG to explore further uses for conductive plastics.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Aerospace & Defense 3D Printing Composites Launched by Markforged

Roland DG Re-Enters 3D Printing with SOL LCD Dental 3D Printer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D SoftwareFeatured Stories

Ultimaker Professional & Ultimaker Excellence Software Establish Firm as a 3D Printing Platform

Desktop 3D printing company Ultimaker has further broadened its ecosystem software strategy with the release of two new bundles: Ultimaker Professional & Ultimaker Excellence. They will reinforce the company’s path...

April 20, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Sindoh’s New Large-Scale S100 3D Printer First to Use Materialise Bluesint PA12

This week, Korean 3D printer manufacturer Sindoh announced the launch of its latest 3D printer. The new Sindoh S100 is the company’s first large-scale industrial polymer system, and is called a...

March 18, 2021
3D Printing

Structur3d Begins Shipping Inj3ctor Desktop Injection Molding Platform

Ontario, Canada’s Structur3d is attempting to bring injection molding to the desktop with its newest product. The Inj3ctor Platform is low-cost method for injection molding rubber parts that may make...

December 10, 2020
3D Printers3D Printing

Ultimaker Releases S3 and the S5 Bundle

Dutch company Ultimaker today released the S5 bundle meant to improve the results of its S5 printers and also its new S3 printer. The S5 bundle includes the Ultimaker S5...

September 24, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides