3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 25th, 2021

From compact SLS 3D printing and SOLIDWORKS certifications to full-color 3D printing, 3D printing for cosmetic dentistry, photopolymers, and more, we’ve got a lot of topics covered in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup. Read on for all the details!

Sinterit: Compact SLS Setup Webinar

Our first webinar of the week is Sinterit, which continues to offer its popular webinar about compact SLS 3D printing, “What do I really need to get into SLS 3D printing?” Starting at 8 am EST on Tuesday, July 27th, the main part of the webinar is pre-recorded, but at the end, Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz will take part in a live Q&A session with attendees. Topics discussed during the webinar include what exactly SLS 3D printing is, how you can compose your SLS solution and if you really need it, how detailed your prints should be, if you need access to 3rd party materials, and more.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology. You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS Certifications

At 10 am EST on the 27th, TriMech is holding a webinar titled “Understanding SOLIDWORKS Certifications and Why You Should Care.” TriMech Elite Application Engineer Paul Ludwick will teach attendees about the benefits of being SOLIDWORKS certified, and go over what these certifications are and how they will improve your knowledge, professionalism, and software competency, as well as how to take them and possible free certification offers you can get. Additionally, he’ll explain My SOLIDWORKS, and provide an overview of the training options that TriMech can offer when you’re working towards a certification.

“Certifications can improve your overall understanding of your career and advance your long-term career goals. Getting certified is also a great way to demonstrate the mastery of the given product and display an advanced level of professionalism. Whether you specialize in the mechanical, simulation or administration aspect of SOLIDWORKS, there is a certification path for you. The SOLIDWORKS certification program celebrates accredited individuals and offers multiple ways to become certified.”

Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase

From July 27th-28th, the 2021 Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase, by the Defense Strategies Institute (DSI), will be taking place at the Hilton Tampa Hotel in downtown Tampa, Florida. Attendees will learn about opportunities to integrate 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing processes into the DoD toolkit, and topic discussions will include an update on the AM Roadmap, how to boost material readiness across the US Air Force by leveraging 3D printing, DoD’s efforts to invest in AM to support modernization and the Warfighter capability, how to revolutionize aircraft maintenance and overall operations across the USAF with 3D printing, and more. Just one of the attendees at this year’s summit will be SPEE3D.

“DSI’s 5th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit is designed as an educational “Town Hall” forum, where thought leaders & key policy-makers across military services, defense agencies, & civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions & debate. This year’s Summit will focus on the latest innovations in 3D printing technologies & the push across the DoD to rapidly supply durable, effective equipment & parts to the Warfighter on the battlespace. Additive manufacturing methods are being quickly integrated across the Armed Services to increase the current level of capability, while reducing the cost of parts, in order to deliver greater operational flexibility to the Warfighter and further enhance the defense industrial base.”

GE Additive on Health & Safety in AM

Moving on to Wednesday, July 28th, GE Additive is holding a webinar, “Environment, Health and Safety – Best Practices in Additive Manufacturing,” at 10 am EST. Wilhelm “Willie” Feichter, GE Additive’s Senior Manager for Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), will discuss what kind of precautions organizations can make to ensure their employees are interacting safely with 3D printing hardware and materials, as well as introduce attendees to the risks associate with metal AM and offer some occupational safety and environmental protection approaches.

“Additive manufacturing has proven to be a disruptive technology that is opening the door to innovating products and making them better and more efficient. But inherent with new technologies is the need to examine the health and safety risks that are introduced into processes. Metal additive manufacturing uses well-known and proven materials, but new risks and hazards that arise from processing methods must be taken into account.”

Shapeways & Mimaki on Full-Color 3D Printing

Also at 10 am EST on the 28th, Shapeways and Mimaki are holding a webinar called “The Powerful Influence of Full Color in 3D Printing.” Together, Josh Hope, Mimaki’s Senior Manager for Digital Imaging and Innovation, and Steve Weart, Director of Customer Success at Shapeways, will discuss full color applications for photorealistic and complex models, the benefits of Shapeways High Definition Full Color, how this is printed on the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 for high resolution and accuracy, and more.

“Shapeways and Mimaki present an illuminating webinar demonstrating how they make true full color possible for a wide range of 3D printing applications.”

Dassault’s Simpack for Optimal Driving Experience

If you’re interested in learning more about Simpack, a general multibody system simulation (MBS) software by Dassault Systèmes, then you’ll want to tune in to the company’s webinar at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 28th, titled “Simpack for Developing the Best Driving Experience.” Engineers interested in Dassault’s vehicle dynamics solution are encouraged to attend this webinar, which will explain how Simpack can benefit them throughout vehicle dynamics analytics, such as using real-time simulation to enable new product experiences, using standardized processes to reduce development time, and more.

“Join us for this live webinar where we’ll give an overview of how to use Simpack for developing the best driving experience. Presented by Dr. Greg Goktug, Industrial Process Consultant at Dassault Systèmes, this session will begin with a brief introduction to the typical vehicle dynamics analysis, handling, driveability, ride & comfort, durability, noise and vibration and mechatronics system experience simulation.”

Color 3D Printing with Rize APD Technology

At 2 pm EST on the 28th, RIZE will tell attendees how it’s able to print using such vibrant colors in its webinar, titled “Comparing Color 3D Printing: What Makes Rize Different.” The webinar is all about the company’s patented Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) method, which has been used to make isotropic, industrial strength parts in the past, with virtually no post-processing.

“Topics covered will include: • How our patented technology APD functions

• Comparisons between APD and other full-color offerings

• How you can best leverage APD to get the results you need

SprintRay & Cosmetic Dentistry Webinar

Moving on to dental 3D printing, technology company SprintRay is holding a webinar at 6 pm EST on the 28th, titled “3D Printing for Full Mouth Cosmetic Dentistry,” with special guest speaker Dr. Wade Pilling, an area orthodontist. Dr. Pilling will discuss how 3D printed temps can help achieve healthier tissue, the advantages of 3D printed temp materials vs. Bisacryl, and take attendees through the entire SprintRay workflow. Because the company is a certified continuing education provider through the Dental Board of California, one unit of CE will be awarded to attendees per hour of live class instruction.

“Adding SprintRay 3D printing to your digital cosmetic workflow can lead to healthier tissues and more predictable bonding. Learn more about the materials, software, and workflow for making your full-mouth rehab more digital, predictable, and profitable.”

NAMIC Virtual Summit 2021

The next part of the global 2021 NAMIC Virtual Summit Series is coming on Thursday, July 29th, called “Staying Ahead of the Curve with AM for the Transport Industry.” The summit goes from 2-4:30 PM SGT, which is 2-4:30: AM in EST, and our Executive Editor Joris Peels, Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech Analysis, will be moderating the event. Helge Schneevogt, the Project Manager for Technology & Sustainability for Mobility Goes Additive, will be the Keynote Speaker, and distinguished speakers are Janis Kretz, Daimler Truck‘s Digital Supply Chain Manager 3D Printing; Daimler Truck’s Procurement Manager 3D Printing Daniel Kluth; John Suh, Vice President of New Horizons Studio | Hyundai Motor Group; Stefan Roeding, Deputy General Manager for Additive Flight Solutions; and APWORKS‘ Chief Product Officer Jonathan Meyer.

“The summit explores the up-and-coming innovations in the Land Transport sector, derived from cutting-edge Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies which are driving the transformation of urban mobility today.”

ASTM on Monitoring, Control in PBF Printing

Later in the day on the 29th, ASTM International is holding its “In-Situ Monitoring and Control in PBF Process” webinar at 10 am EST. Taught by Dr. Abdalla R. Nassar, an Associate Research Professor and a department head within the Materials Science Division of the Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) at Penn State, the webinar will cover accepted and emerging methods for in-situ monitoring and control in PBF 3D printing, as well as requirements for data acquisition systems and the role of robust data analysis.

“Metals additive manufacturing (AM) has been embraced by aerospace, defense, and medical industries for production and repair of high-value components and constitutes a market size of several billion dollars. In particular, laser powder bed fusion (PBF) additive manufacturing, owing to its ability to produce complex, metal components, is the subject of significant research, development, and commercialization efforts. Many such efforts are focused on ensuring reliability, repeatability, and accelerating qualifications of PBFAM processes, often with an emphasis on process mapping, in-situ process monitoring, or post-build materials characterization.”

Stratasys & Henkel on High-Volume Production

A co-hosted webinar, “Heat-resistant photopolymers, industrial production solutions from Stratasys and Henkel,” will be held at 12 pm EST on Thursday the 29th. Speakers Tim Downing, Application Engineering Manager for Origin One Production P3 Stratasys, and Deirdre Ledwith, Market Intelligence and Technology Manager for Henkel Loctite‘s 3D Printing team, will discuss what sets their solution apart from others, and how to pick the right applications for their Programmable PhotoPolymerization P3.

“Until recently, photopolymers couldn’t be considered for 3D printed end-use functional parts due to brittleness, non-UV stability, and high part costs. With technologies like Origin One and tough, heat-resistant one part resins from Henkel, a whole new world of capabilities has opened up for manufacturers serious about getting parts into high volume production.”

3DHEALS: Legalities in Healthcare 3D Printing

At the same time on the 29th, 3DHEALS is holding a webinar, sponsored by HP, titled “The Legal Landscape in Healthcare 3D Printing.” The organization’s Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen will be one of the speakers, along with Roger Kuan, a Partner at Haynes and Boone and chair of the Precision Medicine and Digital Health Practice Group, and Sean Burke, partner and vice chair of the products liability trial division at Duane Morris, in the firm’s Washington, DC office. After the presentations, breakout rooms will be available for networking, and to connect investors with Pitch3D startups.

“It is our experience that risk can be mitigated with knowledge. In the upcoming months, we plan to invite legal and regulatory experts to provide foundation knowledge and updates on the legal landscape in healthcare 3D printing. These webinars will focus on critical issues faced by entrepreneurs and startups in the healthcare 3D printing ecosystem, ranging from intellectual property, medical device liability, as well as FDA and CE regulations and guidance, focusing both on biological and non biological devices.”

Materialise at APMA 2021

The last event of the week is an in-person one, as Materialise heads to the APMA Annual Scientific Meeting in Denver, Colorado, which is a must-attend meeting for every podiatrist in the US. From July 29th through August 1st, the company’s certified medical channel partner for North America, Go 4-D, will be on hand at Booth 119 to showcase and demonstrate the digital Materialise Phits Suite, which enables the measuring, analysis, and ordering of 3D printed custom orthotics.

“Based on our in-depth knowledge of plantar pressure measurement and gait assessment, we created a digital toolkit for foot experts. Materialise Phits Suite is an all-in-one solution, assisting you through the entire process, from scan to orthotics.”

