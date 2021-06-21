Midwest Prototyping Installs AM-FLOW System to Automate 3D Printing Workflow

Automation is a hot topic in 3D printing these days, with SmarTech Analysis publishing the industry’s first report dedicated to the topic. However, we’re still in very early days both in regard to the development of automation technologies and their adoption. One small firm that is attempting to stay ahead of the curve is service bureau Midwest Prototyping. The company has recently installed automated product tracking and tracing packages from AM-Flow in its production facility in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.
Midwest Prototyping is a 3D printing service bureau with business locations in Wisconsin and Colorado that operate over 40 machines featuring six different types of additive manufacturing processes. Based on the technologies they offer, it seems as though the firm has attempted to adopt the newest equipment when possible. While Midwest Prototyping began with a single stereolithography (SLA) machine in 2001, it now offers Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP, material extrusion from Essentium, digital light processing from Carbon, and large-scale SLA from RPS (now owned by Stratasys), among others.
For this reason, it’s not surprising that it is one of the first AM-Flow customers to adopt its AM-VISION and AM-SORT solutions. In fact, Midwest Prototypes was involved in an early investment round into the Dutch automation firm. These tools will allow the company to recognize, sort, and route printed items at a rate of just seconds per part.
According to AM-Flow, AM-VISION uses machine vision to recognize some 400 parts in less than 30 minutes, six times the volume possible manually. AM-SORT then directs these parts to the proper next stage in production using retractable conveyor belts. The company also offers a “Pay as you Grow” financing program so that customers can pay-per-part, lease the equipment, or outright buy it, depending on their monetary situation.
“Midwest Prototyping is one of those visionary companies that saw the need for workflow automation at a very early stage. Both to address efficiency, as well as to provide a better customer experience, opening up new demanding markets where process control is important for certification,” said Stefan Rink, CEO of AM-Flow.
Midwest Prototyping is already adopting other automation technologies, namely a PostPro3D and PostProDP Pro system from Additive Manufacturing Technologies. This equipment is for finishing selective laser sintering and MJF parts automatically. What makes all of this interesting is that this is a small firm with around 50 employees anticipating the future of AM and attempting to get ahead by investing in automation. This could be a good company to watch how this sort of technology could accelerate growth by increasing throughput and decreasing manual labor. If Midwest Prototyping becomes a huge name in a few years, we may know why.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 66: Olaf Diegel, University of Auckland
Olaf Diegel is a professor at the University of Auckland who specializes in all aspects of design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). He also 3D prints guitars, other instruments, and eyeballs...
3DPOD Episode 65: 3D Scanning at the U.S. Space Force with Major Travis Tubbs
This time on the 3DPOD, we get to chat with Major Travis Tubbs of the U.S. Space Force. Surprisingly, a lot of the conversation was about plants, but we also...
3DPOD Episode 64: 3D Print Services with Clement Moreau, Sculpteo Founder
Clement Moreau founded Sculpteo and led the 3D print service for ten years before selling it to BASF. In this episode, we follow his journey, discuss what made Sculpteo successful,...
3DPOD Episode 63: Manufacturing in Space with Douglas Hofmann, Principal Scientist, NASA JPL
In this episode, Max and I fall all over ourselves to ask questions of Douglas Hofmann, Principal Scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). We also listen intently as Doug...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.