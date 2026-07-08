The Drone Economy Needed a Scalable Manufacturing Backbone. ADDMAN Built One

When ADDMAN closed its acquisition of Forecast 3D in January 2026, the headlines focused on fleet size and Southern California footprint. Six months later, those metrics feel almost beside the point. What’s actually happening inside ADDMAN is something harder to quantify, but far more significant: the company scaled to become a critical manufacturing artery for the fastest-growing segment in defense: unmanned systems.
The drone economy isn’t coming. It’s here. From loitering munitions and tactical ISR platforms to autonomous resupply vehicles, the U.S. defense establishment is fielding affordable unmanned systems at a pace that has left traditional manufacturing pipelines gasping. Program timelines that once stretched years are now measured in months. Part geometries that couldn’t exist in traditional manufacturing are being printed overnight in high-performance polymers. And the manufacturers who can move at that tempo – who can go from CAD file to flight-ready component without a supplier handoff – are the ones getting the calls.
The Drone Economy calls, ADDMAN is answering
The integration of Forecast 3D’s Carlsbad operations added more than MJF and SLS capacity. It created a continuous production environment in Southern California where drone OEMs and defense primes can prototype, iterate, bridge-produce, and affordably scale under a single program relationship. That continuity, rare in a fragmented AM services market, is proving decisive for customers who can’t afford the friction of supplier transitions mid-program.
Drone Programs Can’t Afford Bottlenecks
That continuity also carries significant supply chain implications. Defense programs for unmanned systems have long been vulnerable to single-source dependencies and long lead times for specialized components, vulnerabilities that adversaries and auditors alike have flagged as strategic risks. ADDMAN’s integrated model directly addresses this exposure. By consolidating prototyping, bridge production, and volume manufacturing under one roof, the company reduces the number of handoffs where schedules slip and quality escapes. For drone OEMs managing aggressive fielding timelines, that compression of the supply chain isn’t a convenience — it’s a mission-critical requirement. As the Department of War continues pushing primes to demonstrate supply chain resilience, manufacturers like ADDMAN that can serve as a stable, domestic, single-source node for complex additive components are increasingly viewed not just as vendors, but as strategic partners.
From Prototype Supplier to Production Partner
What’s changed in six months isn’t just operational. The nature of the demand has shifted. ADDMAN is no longer quoting one-off prototype runs for defense customers. It’s embedded in production programs, printing structural housings, thermal management components, and payload enclosures that are going directly into fielded systems. The volume is growing exponentially, and the part complexity is growing with it.
Building Capacity For What’s Next
CEO Joe Calmese is unwavering in his vision for where this is heading: ADDMAN isn’t building toward a finish line; it’s building infrastructure for a manufacturing era that’s still accelerating.
With over 550 employees operating across a network of 8 sites nationwide – delivering on 170+ additive systems. 120+ CNC assets, and 26 injection molding machines – ADDMAN’s Forecast 3D bet looks less like an acquisition and more like a foundation.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3YOURMIND Partners with Phillips Corp. in US Navy’s RIMPAC Distributed Manufacturing Experiment
I recently wrote about the US Navy’s development of the Advanced Integrated Mobile Machine Shop (AIMMS), a containerized unit built around the Phillips Additive Hybrid system, which combines DED and...
ORNL Origami Creates Large Foldable Structures
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is using a hybrid 3D printing method to make foldable panels. At the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL, researchers turned...
ADDiTEC Demonstrates Material Freedom and Mission Readiness at JIFX 2026 with HYBRiD-X
At the Naval Postgraduate School‘s Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) in May, ADDiTEC demonstrated how advanced manufacturing can support the future of defense sustainment through its HYBRiD-X expeditionary manufacturing platform....
US Continues to Transfer Expeditionary 3D Printing Know-How to the Pacific
At this year’s Balikatan event, an annual joint exercise hosted by the Philippines military with participation from Western allies, the US military trained Filipino troops in expeditionary manufacturing enabled by...