3DPOD Episode 68: 3D Printing Sci-Fi with Cory Doctorow

Cory Doctorow is a sci-fi author who is passionate about privacy, digital rights, makers, internet freedom, copyright and, also, 3D printing. In this talk, although we do get the distinct feeling that Cory is now mega-passionate about internet rights and less so about our industry, Cory gives us good tips on how to foster collaborative, open learning communities and make sure that open stays open. We also get a zoomed in and zoomed out view of the future and the battle for online rights. We really felt like we could have listened to Cory for hours and really hope that you enjoy this talk.
