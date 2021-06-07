3DPOD Episode 65: 3D Scanning at the U.S. Space Force with Major Travis Tubbs

This time on the 3DPOD, we get to chat with Major Travis Tubbs of the U.S. Space Force. Surprisingly, a lot of the conversation was about plants, but we also discussed satellites, farming from space, farming in space, terraforming planets, 3D scanning plants, and a lot more.

We were also super curious about the brand new U.S. Space Force. We asked questions about what it’s like working there and being part of such a new service. Due to Major Tubbs’s extensive research, we get to bounce all over the place speaking to him about topics relevant to 3D printing. The result of this is a fun and informative conversation about many things that you may not expect to think about.

