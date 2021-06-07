3DPOD Episode 65: 3D Scanning at the U.S. Space Force with Major Travis Tubbs

12 hours by Joris Peels

This time on the 3DPOD, we get to chat with Major Travis Tubbs of the U.S. Space Force. Surprisingly, a lot of the conversation was about plants, but we also discussed satellites, farming from space, farming in space, terraforming planets, 3D scanning plants, and a lot more.

We were also super curious about the brand new U.S. Space Force. We asked questions about what it’s like working there and being part of such a new service. Due to Major Tubbs’s extensive research, we get to bounce all over the place speaking to him about topics relevant to 3D printing. The result of this is a fun and informative conversation about many things that you may not expect to think about.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

