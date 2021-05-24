3DPOD Episode 63: Manufacturing in Space with Douglas Hofmann, Principal Scientist, NASA JPL

In this episode, Max and I fall all over ourselves to ask questions of Douglas Hofmann, Principal Scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). We also listen intently as Doug explains the ins and outs of bulk metallic glasses (aka “amorphous metals”) and why one would use these materials. With high wear and chemical resistance amorphous metals can be used for gearboxes that do not require lubrication, handy if you’re on Mars and the nearest Jiffy Lube is 319 million kilometers away.

We also get to understand a bit more about what it is that JPL does and how it uses 3D printing to make parts for its vehicles and projects. Max and I could scarcely contain our excitement with this episode and we hope that you enjoy it also. By the way, to learn more about how 3D printing is used for space programs, check out 3DPrint.com’s Space Zone.

