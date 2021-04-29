Start Up, Filament Hub, Provides a Change of Pace with Membership Discount Club 3D Printing Filament!

Finding quality and low-priced 3D Printer Filament can be tough. Especially when there are so many different filaments to analyze and test. Filament Hub is a new startup operating just outside of Atlanta that promotes its membership program to provide high quality 3D Filament at lower cost to the customer. Anyone may buy products however members of the discount club receive high value discounts at each and every checkout regardless the products in your basket. For those who don’t understand, Costco is a familiar face using this business model.

Filament Hub Membership Discounts attract various groups come from differing backgrounds. Groups that find this highly attractive include 3D Printing Operations, ETSY Store Owners, STEM Programs, Enthusiasts and more. Generally speaking, memberships benefit any individual or group using 24kg or more per year. For example, a non-member customer may have a cart of any amount and receive a discount of either 15% or 21% depending on tier.

There are two tiers:

Team Member – $5.99/Month – 15% OFF ALL CHECKOUTS

Gold Member – $12.99/Month – 21% OFF ALL CHECKOUTS

Let’s go through an example:

An ETSY Store Owner needs 1 carbon fiber Nylon Rolls, 5 PLA rolls, 2 ABS Rolls and 1 Carbon Fiber ESD roll a month for his printed products. On a yearly basis, the owner estimates he or she will need 24KGs CF Nylon 6, 60 KG’s PLA, 24KG’s of ABS, and 12KGs of CF ESD filaments.

Let’s do the math:

Filament Hub supplies branded products including PLA, ABS, and PETG engineered from virgin resins and premium colorants but also is a reseller of specialty products and brands such as 3DXtech CarbonX CF ABS and PETG as well as ESD-Safe products. The company continues to add products to its own brand with additions like SILK and METALLIC PLA’s as well as host other brands who share the Filament Hub focus on quality.

Filament Hub MAKER Series is the company’s most popular brand with affordable costs and quality materials. The current MAKER catalog includes PLA and ABS, with more materials, variations, and additives coming soon. The 3D Filament brand prides itself on its proprietary material composition, vibrant color options, and tight wind “tangle free” guarantee. Filament Hub also has a PRO series called SOLID PRO, with PLA, ABS, and PETG that are have been tried and tested for moderately functions parts and pieces.

Filament Hub is new entrant into the 3D Filament Industry, but makers are already appreciating the quality of the product. Check out some of these reviews!

Overall, Filament Hub Provides:

Quality Affordable Filaments

Membership Discounts and Benefits

Fast and Timely Shipping: Orders placed before 6pm EST are shipped same day

Free shipping over $35

Try out a Filament Hub product today using this 10% OFF DISCOUNT LINK: Click HERE

