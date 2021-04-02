Does Somebunny Like 3D Printing Easter Eggs?

It’s that time again—time for us to to enhance your weekend by compiling a bunch of fun holiday prints for you to make and enjoy! I know 3D printing has a lot of important applications in industries like medical, automotive, and aerospace, but as I’ve said before, it’s also a great technology to use for some serious fun. So let’s get cracking!

Unfortunately, I was a little late in making this post this year, and for that I apologize, as I completely missed the beginning of Passover. So even though it doesn’t end until this Sunday, April 4th, the traditional Seder meals are likely finished now. However, even though I missed most of Passover, below is a 3D printed plaque, or Omer Count table, by Thingiverse user gheva, that is used to count down the days from Passover to Shavuot, known as the Feast of Weeks or Pentecost.

“On the 7 weeks between Passover and the holiday of Shavuot Jewish people count every day. This Count is called ספירת העומר or Omer Count,” gheva wrote. “This plaque is used to keep track of the current day of the Omer count.”

By stopping the print and replacing the filament, the table was printed in multiple colors, with no rafts or supports, at a 0.15 resolution. The OpenSCAD file is attached so users can modify the design if they want.

This year, the Islamic festival of Ramadan begins on the evening of Monday, April 12th, and you can celebrate in style with this lovely Saix/ Isa Brooch by Thingiverse user laneyluck, which has three separate parts. Modeled in Tinkercad, the circle is 50 mm wide, and the piece was 3D printed on a Taz 6 with a 0.4 nozzle.

makkacom on Thingiverse shared this Fanoos Ramadan 3D keychain, and these Hilal Keychains by MyMiniFactory user MakePrintable come in nine different styles of Hilal, an Arabic term meaning “crescent moon,” and were 3D printed at 100% infill with no rafts or supports. Another MyMiniFactory user, Edafa3D, made this ramadan karem 2D wall art, which also prints without the use of supports.

Cults 3D user FAB619 posted this RAMADAN KAREEM 3D CALLIGRAPHY – CRESCENT MOON, which would look great on an end table, or right in the middle of your dining room table if you’d rather. I also liked this Arabic Lamp by MyMiniFactory user Mohsin Khan, which uses MOGNAD LED candles from IKEA and features a replaceable screen so you can change the color of the light emanating from the lantern. The lamp prints in three parts, without supports, though you’re cautioned to print it all slowly for better quality.

This last Ramadan print, fanos ramadan lantern, is my favorite, as MyMiniFactory user Edafa3D says that it comes in “different shapes and designs that you can print at home,” and you can write names on it if you want as well. This one comes with 20 STL files, so it seems like you can easily mix and match to your heart’s content.

On to Easter, and what would Easter be without an abundance of 3D printed Easter eggs? From Glow Eggs, black eggs, and Multicolour Easter Eggs to spiky eggs, spiral eggs, and even a Bobbling Easter Egg Cat Toy, there are a lot to choose from.

My personal favorite is the Easter Egg Gentleman from Cults 3D user GABRIELYUN—look how fancy he is! Printed out of PLA on the Cubicon Style, this print is actually a set of costumes that you can use to dress up your Easter eggs. Pack 1 includes an STL file for a 3D printable egg, while Pack 2 includes the hat, shoes, cane, mustache, eyes, and eyebrows you can use to decorate a real egg. These prints do require supports, and were completed with a 10% infill, 1.2 mm walls, and 0.2 mm layer resolution.

I always feel bad for young children on holidays like Easter and Thanksgiving, because there’s not really much for them to do while all the adults cook the meal. So if you’re looking to keep your kid occupied at Grandma and Grandpa’s house for a couple of hours while you slave away in the kitchen, why not 3D print a puzzle for them? This Puzzling Bunny by MyMiniFactory user voidbubble looks pretty tricky, as the goal is to first disassemble it, and then put it back together again. But that’s easier said than done—this is a burr puzzle, and some pieces have to be removed and placed in a very specific order.

“To take the puzzle apart, the player must identify a special piece that they can slightly move out of place, in order to start freeing other pieces. Afterwards, when assembling the puzzle, this special piece must initially be placed slightly off its final location; the player will slide this piece into place once all other pieces have been placed, thus locking the entire structure.”

If they’re not into puzzles, you can obviously send the kids on an Easter egg hunt, and what better prize than these surprise eggs, by MyMiniFactory user onemorefab, that have fun things hidden inside! If all else fails, send in the Transformers…or at least this Egg Transformer Robot, which Thingiverse user CraftyRobot printed at 15% infill with no rafts or supports.

“An egg that transforms into a cute robot. It has hole details on its feet so, when in robot form, it will stand on LEGO Duplo blocks. It’s 60mm long, about the same size as a chicken egg.”

If Easter just isn’t complete without some fun decorations, you can print this Easter Basket by Thingiverse user JinglesDif, color it with a Sharpie, and fill it with more 3D printed eggs as a centerpiece. You can also put some lilies in this 3D printed Easter Bunny Vase by Cults 3D user THOMLLAMA, and place it next to this easy-to-print cross by Thingiverse user scribe1301 (assembly required).

No matter what you celebrate, we hope you have a great weekend!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.