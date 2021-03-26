Warner Bros. Enters Licensing Agreement with Toybox for 3D Printed Action Figures and Toys

3D printing is definitely making a major impact on the world in a variety of high-tech applications, but let’s not forget that the versatile technology can also be put to use for some good old-fashioned fun as well; I am, of course, talking about 3D printing toys. 3D printing can definitely be a family-friendly activity, and I also know plenty of adults, myself included, who enjoy making our own 3D printed figurines, miniatures, and action figures as well. The technology has majorly impacted the toy market, with big names such as Mattel and Warner Bros. allowing 3D printing companies to produce their toys and characters, and smaller companies are even creating new and improved ones.

Several years ago, Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) partnered with 3D printing company Launzer to make many of its most popular characters available in 3D printed form, and now it’s back at it again—the WarnerMedia Company recently announced a partnership with Oakland 3D printing toy startup ToyBox Labs so that consumers can print their own Warner Bros. toys and action figures from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products,” stated Toybox CEO Ben Baltes. “Toybox is the only platform to offer at home toy printing tied to a secure 3D printer. Bringing our Toybox users the world class properties from the WB catalogue is a dream for them and for us.”

Toybox co-founders Baltes and Jenn Chin raised more than $155,000 via a crowdfunding campaign a few years ago to bring their kid-friendly 3D printer prototype to life, and give people a less costly tool for 3D printing toys at home. It sounds like it’s pretty easy to use—just download the app, connect your phone and the Toybox 3D printer to WiFi, and select models from any computer connected to the internet, as well as from Toybox’s official website. Weighing in at just 6.6 lbs., with a 7 x 8 x 9 cm print volume, this compact system would fit in any home, and uses non-toxic, compostable PLA material, which it’s dubbed “Printer Food rolls” for a dash of whimsy.

“Toybox is designed from the ground up for entertainment and ease-of-use. We enable kids to 3D print their own toys by providing an intuitive interface and a rich selection of high quality toys and content,” the website states. “By giving children the ability to create their own toys on the fly, we enable them to create richer adventures and stories with their toys.”

Thanks to this new licensing agreement with the Warner Bros. studio, kids can print all sorts of cool models at home to fill up their toyboxes, instead of having to beg Mom and Dad for a ride to the store or an Amazon purchase that takes days to arrive. Toybox 3D printer users will now be able to print toys, replica props, and action figures based on iconic, beloved characters from DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera, Seinfeld, Friends, classic family movies like Elf and The Polar Express, and eventually other properties as well. In order to print the toys, you’ll need to purchase Toybox Bolts, which is an online currency specifically for use with the Toybox platform.

As part of the initial launch, available 3D printable toys will include Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman action figures featuring nine points of articulation; the Daily Planet building; the Batmobile, Bat-Signal, and Batcomputer Playset; Justice League disc launchers; and Batarangs.

(Source: Comics Beat)

