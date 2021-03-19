Immensa, Sandvik, & BEAMIT Collaborate to Advance 3D Printing in MENA Region

Integrated AM solutions provider Immensa Technology Labs, part of the Immensa Additive Manufacturing Group, is the first privately owned company in the United Arab Emirates to specialize in 3D printing. Founded in 2016, the company opened the first 3D printing facility in Dubai a year later, and was the first UAE company to file for a 3D printing patent as well. Now, Immensa is partnering up with Swedish Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and European AM services provider BEAMIT to help advance 3D printing across the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

“We recognize the big potential for additive technology in the MENA region. Through Sandvik’s 158 years of materials knowledge, and our strong expertise across the additive value chain – from metal powder to finished components – we look forward to help drive the implementation of additive manufacturing across a number of industries in the area,” Kristian Egeberg, President of Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, stated in a press release.

Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, part of the Sandvik AB high-tech and global engineering group, is a leader in metal powders under the Osprey brand, and has what it calls one of the market’s “widest range of AM-alloys.” The company has been investing in the additive manufacturing industry since 2013, and acquired a significant stake in BEAMIT a few years ago. BEAMIT itself, which provides high-quality, metal 3D printed components to customers in extremely demanding industries, acquired 100% of fellow European AM service bureau ZARE in 2020 to form an even larger independent AM service provider. Together, Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and BEAMIT will have a lot to offer in this new strategic partnership with Immensa.

“With the AM sector continuing to develop very fast, the need for specialist partnerships is crucial to help customers develop and industrialize AM,” explained Mauro Antolotti, the President of BEAMIT Group. “Combining Immensa’s strengths in digitization with the advanced AM skills found within Sandvik and the BEAMIT Group, we can provide joint and tremendous opportunities when it comes to advancing AM adoption across the MENA region.”

Immensa employs over 30 in-house engineers, who work to develop mechanical and industrial applications for customers in multiple challenging industries, such as transportation, oil and gas, defense, and construction. The company operates out Dubai and Sharjah, Kuwait, Dammam, and Riyadh, and its advisory services are used to help guide clients through developing the best AM strategy for their application.

By partnering with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and the BEAMIT Group, Immensa can now make its own AM offering even stronger.

“We are truly excited by the relationship with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, who are known for their industrial innovation, leading materials expertise, and extensive knowledge in a wide range of additive processes,” said Immensa’s CEO Fahmi AlShawwa. “We see this as a huge opportunity for regional companies, where we can provide them access to high-end, 3D-printed components for the most demanding industries, made in advanced and unique materials from Sandvik. We look forward to collaborating with Sandvik, who has one of the widest alloy programs for AM under the Osprey® brand – and leading printing capabilities via the BEAMIT Group. This partnership will create some groundbreaking new solutions, that enable broader customer adoption of AM.”

The point of this strategic partnership between the three companies is to increase the range of 3D printed high-end components made with advanced materials. Especially helpful here will be Immensa’s position as an AM leader across many countries in the MENA region, such as the UAE, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as its technical abilities. Sandvik’s advanced AM process, materials technology, and metal powders—including its high-alloy materials like nickel-based super alloys, titanium, and super-duplex stainless steel—will also be a good source of leverage in this collaboration.

(Source/Images: Sandivk Additive Manufacturing, unless otherwise noted)

