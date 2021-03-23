3DPOD Episode 54: Ultimaker’s new CEO, Jürgen von Hollen

For the past several months, Jürgen von Hollen has been the CEO of Ultimaker. He comes from Cobot leader Universal Robotics and was previously in leading roles at several different filtration and industrial firms. von Hollen is a consummate strategist and professional, but will he expand the business while staying true to Ultimaker’s roots? What is his vision on segmenting, approaching, and selling into this market? What does he hope to achieve in the coming years? What role will resellers and partners play in the Ultimaker ecosystem? Learn the answers to all of these questions and get a feel for Ultimaker’s new chief on the 3DPOD.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
