First 3D Printed Building Erected in Florida via BOD2 Printer

13 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

Share this Article

COBOD may be the fastest growing firm in the additive construction sector. After achieving several milestones in Europe, Africa and Asia in 2020, the Danish firm announced that a U.S. customer has built the first 3D printed building in Florida.

Using the BOD2 3D printer, Printed Farms constructed a 71 m2 (784 ft2) storage unit that was reinforced with rebar, incorporated insulating concrete form, and was examined by a structural engineer. With this smaller project complete, the Wellington, Florida startup will be working toward manufacturing two intercoastal villas in the state, which are in the permitting phase, according to the company. Exactly details about the villas haven’t been announced, but the BOD2 will allow Printed Farms to produce 540 m2 (6,000 ft2) buildings, three stories at 180 m2 (2.000 ft2) each.

An insulated roof installed onto the 3D printed structure. Image courtesy of COBOD.

Printed Farms has a goal of using 3D printing to make hurricane and flood resistant “green” buildings in Florida. In the past, COBOD has used some recycled concrete for projects, which would be one way that the technology could be more sustainable, as the production of concrete is one of the most carbon intensive processes in the world.

Printed Farms co-founder Fredrik Wannius told 3DPrint.com that the company’s plans for green building is as follows: “We are working with partners that have and/or will develop concrete with a smaller carbon footprint. This will be a part of our integrated building system that will be redefined the coming 2 years.” As for resilient construction, he said, “A 3D printed building is stronger than a conventional building. We are on a mission to prove those claims and also prove that we can build cheaper and faster. By 3D printing inner walls and taking out drywall, you have easier repairs in case of severe flooding.”

As a spin-out of Printhuset with backing from PERI Group , COBOD has been advancing quickly. It claims that, in 2020, orders for the BOD2 system tripled over orders in 2019, despite COVID-19. Now, COBOD says that it will be shipping three more printers to the U.S. this year, presenting a competitive threat to U.S. firms like ICON and Mighty Buildings. It does seem as though the U.S. is at an early demonstrator stage of the additive construction trend than Europe, Asia and the Middle East, where a greater number of functional buildings have been built.

The completed building alongside the BOD2 printer, which measures 15m x 12.5m x 10m (50 x 42 x 33 ft) printer around it. Image courtesy of COBOD.

It also feels as though that is set to change, as hype around the aforementioned U.S. companies has been built up significantly in the past year. Along with the release of the first commercially available 3D printed home in the country, we know that much larger businesses are becoming involved, including the PERI Group, GE, Taisei and Taiheiyo Cement.. The speed with which these buildings spring up suggest that additive construction really is a fast method for erecting concrete structures. The exact impact this will have on the global housing crisis is another matter.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

“Little You” Encourages Creativity in Kids: Design and 3D Print Your Own Figurine!

US Navy Studies 3D Printed Antennas for New Radar Applications

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Series Production of 5G Car Antennas Made Possible with SLS 3D Printing

Civil antenna manufacturer Rhosoon Intelligent Technology is 3D printing 5G vehicle-mounted antennas. The devices execute high-performance communication for remote areas with weak network coverage and to support emergency services working...

February 10, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Xerox Unveils ElemX Metal 3D Printer, Collaborates with US Navy

After purchasing Vader Systems in 2019, we’ve long been awaiting news of when Xerox (NYSE: XRX) would begin commercializing the startup’s liquid metal 3D printing technology. After hinting at it...

February 4, 2021
3D PrintingElectronics 3D Printing

Electronics 3D Printing, Part Four: 3D Printing Antennas the Future of Communication?

It is ironic that something designed and made to receive and broadcast information has been so disproportionately talked about in 3D printing as the antenna. There have been millions of...

February 3, 2021
3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Naval Group Uses WAAM to 3D Print First Propeller Installed on French Navy Ship

While we often discuss the many rules and regulations involved with 3D printing for the aviation industry, make no mistake: things are just as exacting when it comes to 3D...

January 29, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Online, February 9-10, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides