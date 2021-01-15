Incus Hammer Lab35 Metal 3D Printer Now in Series Production

6 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Vienna, Austria-based metal 3D printer producer Incus GmbH, which evolved from ceramics AM company Lithoz GmbH, first introduced its Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) technology at formnext 2019. The company’s Hammer Series machine uses photopolymerization to economically print complex metal components, like heatsinks and drill heads, with fine structures and good surface aesthetics. Now, Incus has announced that its novel Hammer Lab35 3D printer is in series production, in spite of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Incus website, its LMM process was invented in 2006 at the Vienna University of Technology, and is based on stereolithography for ceramic materials; however, this specific technology uses liquid metal feedstock, which means there’s no need for protective gas atmosphere solutions. Incus itself was only founded in 2019 by experienced mechanical engineering and additive manufacturing professional Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, the company’s CEO.

3D printing methods that can achieve complex, intricate geometries for pre-series manufacturing and functional prototypes are in high demand these days, and Incus says that its LMM technology is an economic way to achieve both, in addition to small-scale production of components that match metal injection molding, or MIM, in terms of quality. The company’s flagship Hammer Lab35 3D printer is said to offer excellent mechanical properties for part sizes that are lower than 200 grams, along with a lateral resolution of 35 µm, print speeds up to 100 cm3/h, and an industrial light engine. Additionally, the feedstock it uses has a self-supporting function, which, as Incus explains, “allows for the volume-optimized placement of different geometries on a single building platform,” without needing any support structures.

Incus also said that its LMM process is easy to integrate into R&D departments, and even MIM production lines, for the purposes of prototyping and small-scale production. In March of 2020, the company shipped out its first series Hammer Lab35 3D printer, and has also been working this year to grow its partner and customer network as well.

Powered by Aniwaa

“Despite this challenging year, we had great collaborations with customers and have proven that LMM has the potential to increase performance and to reduce costs for small and mid-scale production, as well as for manufacturing parts featuring complex geometries,” stated Incus CEO Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler in a press release. “Our team is extremely proud to have added 3D printing of metals with lithography to the manufacturing landscape. We highly appreciate the trust and patience of our first customers that have been helping to develop our product and our company. We still have a journey ahead to scale up to mass-production, but we are eager to continue this path in 2021.”

Two Hammer Lab35 systems are already being used at Pforzheim University’s Institute for Precious and Technology Metals, and at the university’s spin-off company Metshape, so the process and the printer itself are both being reviewed and tested. This is helpful for Incus, as it can use any feedback it receives to make the system even better, as well as develop new feedstocks and applications.

(Sources/Images: Incus Gmbh)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Oqton Raises $40M for AI-Based Manufacturing in Series A Round

Desktop Metal (DM) Buys EnvisionTEC to Quickly Boost Revenues?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, January 14, 2021: SRTI Park & CyBe Construction, L&T Construction, ASTM International

We’re starting things off with a little construction 3D printing in today’s News Briefs, and then moving on to business. The first 3D printed, functional villa in the Middle East...

January 14, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Update: Kwambio Fails to Pay Employees, A.D.A.M. Still Running

The tech industry is rife with tales of unicorns, vaporware, and other fanciful terms for the mysterious world of business. Due to its hype value, 3D printing is particularly filled...

January 12, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

Farsoon & Prodways Terminate 3D Printing Partnership

Over five years ago, AM company Farsoon Technologies signed an agreement with French 3D printer Prodways, in which Prodways would distribute Farsoon’s plastic machines and powders. Both companies saw several...

January 11, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

3D Systems Software Sale Doubles DDD Stock Price

On January 7, 2021, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the sale of its “non-core software businesses,” sending the stock soaring to over twice its previous value. The company sold its Cimatron and...

January 8, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock All3DP jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Online, February 9-10, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides