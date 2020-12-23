3DPOD Episode 45: Sarah Goehrke, Additive Integrity, and Women in 3D Printing

Today, we’ve got the whirlwind that is Sarah Goehrke on the 3DPOD. Max and I had a great time talking to the former 3DPrint.com Editor-in-Chief about her editorial business, Additive Integrity, along with her work in 3D printing journalism, predictions for the next year, and a brief look back into the last year.

Most of the time, however, we spoke about Women in 3D Printing and the enormous flight that this organization has taken. We discuss their upcoming conference and other events. We also talk about how to get more girls and women involved in our industry. We discuss diversity and inclusion, which are two subjects that Goehrke is passionate about. We really do hope that you like this episode and do keep your ideas, suggestions, and feedback coming.

