3DPOD Episode 45: Sarah Goehrke, Additive Integrity, and Women in 3D Printing

Today, we’ve got the whirlwind that is Sarah Goehrke on the 3DPOD. Max and I had a great time talking to the former 3DPrint.com Editor-in-Chief about her editorial business, Additive Integrity, along with her work in 3D printing journalism, predictions for the next year, and a brief look back into the last year.
Most of the time, however, we spoke about Women in 3D Printing and the enormous flight that this organization has taken. We discuss their upcoming conference and other events. We also talk about how to get more girls and women involved in our industry. We discuss diversity and inclusion, which are two subjects that Goehrke is passionate about. We really do hope that you like this episode and do keep your ideas, suggestions, and feedback coming.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, December 17, 2020: TRIANKLE, EnvisionTEC & Henkel, Siemens Energy
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, an international research consortium of organizations is working to develop 3D bioprinted ankle implants. EnvisionTEC and Henkel are partnering to combine 3D printing and...
mimiX Biotherapeutics Unveils First Acoustic Bioprinter: Creating Life With Sound, the Next Generation of Biofabrication
During most of 2020, the entire world has been submerged in a health crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This unprecedented situation could be a turning point in history,...
In-Person AMUG Conference to Take Place in Orlando, May 2021
While the COVID-19 pandemic saw just about every trade show cancelled or made virtual in 2020 (barely missing the in-person Additive Manufacturing Strategies event by 3DPrint.com), 2021 may be a...
2021 Dental 3D Printing Revenues to Reach $3.1B, Says SmarTech Analysis
SmarTech Analysis has published its sixth edition of the Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry report and, noting the tumultuous experiences of 2020, projects a promising turnaround for the market in 2021....
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.