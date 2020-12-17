3DPOD Episode 44: Jennifer Coyne of Wabtec & John Barnes

Today, we talk once again with John Barnes, but we also have Jennifer Coyne of the Wabtec Corporation joining the program. Wabtec is a huge Pittsburg-based train company that makes all manner of trains and train parts with 27,000 employees and $8 billion in revenue. Coyne leads their 3D printing efforts, which are mostly based around spare parts, but she discloses that they’re already working on parts for new trains, as well.
She openheartedly and concisely discusses the opportunity for additive at her firm, as well as the challenges. The company is working on qualifying new parts, making components that are already going on trains and is expanding to a new facility at Pittsburg’s Neighbhorhood91. Coyne discusses what Wabtec is going to do at the new campus geared towards additive manufacturing located on the grounds of Pittsburg’s airport.
John Barnes, who runs Barnes Global Advisors, is super enthusiastic about the facility and what it will bring. He talks to us about how they want to make powder and recycle argon at the facility to lower the costs of 3D printing. Really an enjoyable episode once again that felt like a friendly chat, but was also informative.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
1016 Industries Tests McLaren 720S with 3D Printed Parts
For many years, the automotive industry has embraced 3D printing technology, manufacturing especially unique and complex car components designed to be quickly produced at a fraction of the cost than...
Six Reasons Why 3D Printing Is the Future
It seems hard to believe that the first-ever 3D printer was created way back in 1983. In the intervening years, technology has clearly evolved, and new developments are announced almost...
3D Printing is Industrial Strength Duck Tape for Your Unforeseen Problems
3D printing as a technology is increasingly used as duct tape in an industrial environment. The silver-gray cloth adhesive tape is strong and tough, wear and water-resistant, and can be...
Eaton Vehicle Group Launches Automotive Metal 3D Printing Program
Power management giant Eaton is increasing its 3D printing investment with the launch of a new metal 3D printing program with its Vehicle Group. The program is meant to improve...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.