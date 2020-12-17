3DPOD Episode 44: Jennifer Coyne of Wabtec & John Barnes

Today, we talk once again with John Barnes, but we also have Jennifer Coyne of the Wabtec Corporation joining the program. Wabtec is a huge Pittsburg-based train company that makes all manner of trains and train parts with 27,000 employees and $8 billion in revenue. Coyne leads their 3D printing efforts, which are mostly based around spare parts, but she discloses that they’re already working on parts for new trains, as well.

She openheartedly and concisely discusses the opportunity for additive at her firm, as well as the challenges. The company is working on qualifying new parts, making components that are already going on trains and is expanding to a new facility at Pittsburg’s Neighbhorhood91. Coyne discusses what Wabtec is going to do at the new campus geared towards additive manufacturing located on the grounds of Pittsburg’s airport.

John Barnes, who runs Barnes Global Advisors, is super enthusiastic about the facility and what it will bring. He talks to us about how they want to make powder and recycle argon at the facility to lower the costs of 3D printing. Really an enjoyable episode once again that felt like a friendly chat, but was also informative.

