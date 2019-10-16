Structur3d Releases New Inj3ctor for Desktop Injection Molding

If you have dreamed of having a one-step factory at your desk, Structur3D is delivering new possibilities to you with the Inj3ctor, a rubber prototyping and manufacturing system. One of the greatest benefits of 3D printing is the ability to create whenever the mood for digital fabrication strikes, without waiting on a middleman to produce prototypes or parts, as well as being able to edit and re-design and print new iterations without worrying about exorbitant costs. Being able to manufacture from the desktop is a growing trend, and now injection molding is added to the list too.

Structur3D includes pre-filled cartridges ‘ready for any application,’ allowing you to create your own production line from the desk, fabricating new products using production-grade rubber, and numerous soft materials to include:

  • Silicones
  • Urethanes
  • Epoxies
  • Composites

“From simple, solid rubber products to complicated over-molding and encapsulation, the Structur3d Inj3ctor can help fabricate a wide range of finished goods. With 3D printing, the cost of molds decreases—and if you make a mistake, simply redesign and reprint your mold!” states the Ontario-headquartered company in their recent press release to 3DPrint.com.

“Our open-material system allows the use of any material or simply use our Inj3ctor proven pre-filled material cartridges.”

There are many new possibilities available in designing with such an array of soft materials, along with countless possibilities in using molds for processes like 3D printing, traditional methods like CNC, and dissolving. All of the benefits of 3D printing come together for serious users, to include greater affordability in production, exponentially greater efficiency, and faster turnaround times for customers who may previously have had to wait weeks or months; in fact, in some cases, customers may be able to receive their products on the same day. Complex geometries can be created, and they can also be outfitted with a user interface, helpful sensors, and a variety of safety features.

Founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Structur3D began with the Discov3ry Paste Extruder, through Kickstarter, featuring an add-on for FDM desktop printers that allowed much greater flexibility in the choice of materials, aside from just plastics. Structur3D has also released its Integrated 3D Printers from Structur3D, now in over 60 universities and labs around the world.

While so many users are enamored solely of the virtues of 3D printing, there are a variety of fascinating and different processes that can be used today, and often harken back to more conventional methods too.

Explore many different projects from injection molding of PLA samples to 3D printed tooling inserts, and inspiration for other platforms. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts; join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Structur3D]

 

