3D Print Crash Course – Design Essentials for 3D Printing – Learn with Experts

It’s back to school! Learn 3D print design essentials with us!

We have an introductory 3D print design course that will give you the tools and knowledge to start your 3D print projects. Through two live tutorials with experts, followed by an instructional assignment with feedback from a facilitator, you’ll become an expert at Tinkercad and SelfCAD — setting you up as a 3D design pro.

We’ll kick things off on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am ET with a lesson from Jordan Pelovitz, senior 3D artist at Wayfair. Jordan will show you how to think like a designer, giving you ways to approach designing basic shapes for 3D printing. He’ll give you a demonstration on how to use Tinkercad, an easy-to-use 3D modeling program that allows you to turn your idea into a design for a 3D printer.

Jordan’s presentation is followed by an interactive tutorial from Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD. He’ll show you the newest features of SelfCAD, a browser-based fully-featured 3D modeling and slicing software, that make designing shapes fast, easy, and fun. You’ll learn best practices on how to create an object from scratch with 3D sketching, basic shapes, and the shape generator. He’ll guide you through a comprehensive design to print flow.

The interactive crash course works like this:

There will be two guest speaker livestream sessions presented over 90 minutes. Each lesson will provide key principles and case studies, followed by an interactive Q&A. All live sessions will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

There is an online workshop component. In the workshop, you get an assignment to apply what you learn, which you share in a small group workshop and get feedback from an industry expert.

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

