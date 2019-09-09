3D Print Crash Course – Design Essentials for 3D Printing – Learn with Experts

21 hours by Joris Peels 3D Design3D Printing

Share this Article

It’s back to school! Learn 3D print design essentials with us! 

We have an introductory 3D print design course that will give you the tools and knowledge to start your 3D print projects. Through two live tutorials with experts, followed by an instructional assignment with feedback from a facilitator, you’ll become an expert at Tinkercad and SelfCAD — setting you up as a 3D design pro.

We’ll kick things off on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am ET with a lesson from Jordan Pelovitz, senior 3D artist at Wayfair. Jordan will show you how to think like a designer, giving you ways to approach designing basic shapes for 3D printing. He’ll give you a demonstration on how to use Tinkercad, an easy-to-use 3D modeling program that allows you to turn your idea into a design for a 3D printer.

Jordan Pelovitz

Jordan’s presentation is followed by an interactive tutorial from Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD. He’ll show you the newest features of SelfCAD, a browser-based fully-featured 3D modeling and slicing software, that make designing shapes fast, easy, and fun. You’ll learn best practices on how to create an object from scratch with 3D sketching, basic shapes, and the shape generator. He’ll guide you through a comprehensive design to print flow.

Aaron Breuer

The interactive crash course works like this:

There will be two guest speaker livestream sessions presented over 90 minutes. Each lesson will provide key principles and case studies, followed by an interactive Q&A. All live sessions will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

There is an online workshop component. In the workshop, you get an assignment to apply what you learn, which you share in a small group workshop and get feedback from an industry expert.

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Reducing 3D Printing Collisions with Toolpath Optimization Methodology

What is Metrology Part 14: Image Restoration

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D ScanningEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 13: Object Recognition

This is an article focused on object recognition and how humans are doing such compared to computer systems. There is an attention to detail that humans have more then robots currently.

September 1, 2019
3D Design3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareBusinessEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 12: 3D Reconstruction

In this article we are taking a closer look at 3D reconstruction. It is one of the many interesting fields to study under the lens of metrology and computer vision.

August 31, 2019
3D Design3D Scanning3D SoftwareScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 11: Computer Vision

This is a brief article on the basics of computer vision as it is an important field to understand within metrology.

August 30, 2019
3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareBusinessEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 10: Certification

In this article, we are discussing the viability of certifications and how this is especially of new importance within the metrology field.

August 29, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.