ATO and Dynamism Partner to Expand Metal Powder Production in the U.S., Announced at AMS 2026

ATO Technology is expanding its presence in the United States through a new partnership with Dynamism, a well-known distributor of advanced manufacturing technologies. The collaboration was announced during the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2026 conference in New York, where both companies were sponsors of the event.

Under the agreement, Dynamism will serve as ATO’s official sales partner in the United States, helping bring the company’s ultrasonic metal powder production systems to a wider range of customers across the country.

The partnership is aimed at making ATO’s technology more accessible to research institutions, advanced manufacturing labs, and industrial users interested in developing new materials for additive manufacturing.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the partnership, ATO said the collaboration represents “an important step in expanding access to ultrasonic metal powder production across the US market.”

A Focus on Powder Production

For companies working with metal additive manufacturing, powder quality is widely recognized as a critical factor. For example, research from the National Institute of Standards and Technology notes that controlling material characteristics in processes such as laser powder bed fusion is essential for achieving the desired microstructure and mechanical properties in printed metal parts.

ATO focuses specifically on ultrasonic atomization systems, a technology designed to produce highly controlled metal powders. The process uses ultrasonic vibrations to break molten metal into tiny droplets, which then solidify into spherical particles suitable for additive manufacturing.

This approach can help produce powders with tight particle-size distributions and high purity, two factors that researchers and manufacturers often seek when developing new materials or qualifying parts for demanding applications.

According to ATO, its systems are designed to give users greater control over powder production while enabling smaller-scale and more flexible material development. The new partnership with Dynamism is meant to expand the reach of these systems.

Making Advanced Systems More Accessible

Dynamism has built a reputation over the years as a distributor of advanced manufacturing technologies, particularly in areas such as 3D printing, digital manufacturing, and design tools. The company works with universities, research labs, and businesses that are looking to adopt new technologies.

By partnering with Dynamism, ATO hopes to make its powder production systems easier for organizations across the U.S. to access.

The companies say the collaboration will help support localized research and development in metal additive manufacturing, especially as more institutions look to develop custom materials and powders tailored to specific applications.

ATO also notes that its platforms include AI-enabled capabilities designed to help monitor and optimize powder production processes.

Growing Interest in Custom Metal Powders

Interest in advanced powder production has been growing in recent years as additive manufacturing moves toward more specialized materials and applications.

Many researchers and companies are looking for ways to create custom alloys, experimental materials, and powders designed for specific uses. Being able to produce small batches of metal powder in-house can make that process quicker and easier.

ATO’s ultrasonic atomization systems have been gaining attention among research institutions working on advanced materials development. In an article published earlier this year, the company highlighted how controlled powder production can play an important role in materials research and experimental additive manufacturing projects.

Systems like these allow researchers to explore new alloys without relying entirely on large commercial powder suppliers, which can be costly or difficult to access for small experimental runs.

ATO’s Technology in the AM Ecosystem

ATO has been gaining more attention in the additive manufacturing industry. Its ultrasonic atomization systems, including those used in the ARCWAY platform we covered previously, allow users to produce their own metal powders and experiment with new materials.

This type of technology can be particularly valuable in research environments, where scientists and engineers often need to iterate quickly when developing new materials or printing processes. Through this partnership with Dynamism, ATO hopes to reach more users across the U.S.

The partnership comes as the additive manufacturing industry continues to focus on improving materials, supply chains, and production processes. While printers often get most of the attention, other parts of the ecosystem (like powder production) are becoming increasingly important as the industry grows.

ATO and Dynamism say they plan to work together to expand metal additive manufacturing in the United States by making advanced powder production systems more accessible to researchers and manufacturers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.