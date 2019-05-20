RAPID 2019: BigRep to Unveil New-Generation STUDIO G2 Large Format 3D Printer

News is already flooding in regarding the Rapid+TCT event in Detroit, Michigan being held from May 20-23. Berlin’s BigRep will be attending in full-force, ready to unveil the BigRep STUDIO G2, a new generation 3D printer joining the STUDIO lineup.

The STUDIO G2, available to order now, 3D prints ‘engineer-grade’ materials while also encompassing all the same features of the original STUDIO hardware created for fabricating large parts.

BigRep’s STUDIO 2 3D printer was created for industrial applications but is suitable for everyday use, offering the following new features:

Unmatched speed and resolution in large format 3D printing

Ergonomic design

Height of 1765 mm

Fully enclosed, insulated build envelope (500 mm x 1000 m x 500 mm)

Fast heating print bed reaching 100°C

Temperature-controlled filament chamber

Dual extruder with two 0.6 mm ruby nozzles

Layer heights as little as 0.1 mm for abrasive engineering-grade materials like PA6/66

“We are excited to host the world premiere of the STUDIO G2 at North America’s most influential AM event – RAPID+TCT. We believe that both customers already relying on the original machine and new ones will appreciate the many advanced features of the STUDIO G2,” said BigRep CBO, Frank Marangell.

BigRep will be releasing other 3D printing materials (also engineering grade) in the future, to include carbon/glass fiber composites, and ASA. The STUDIO G2 will also feature the new proprietary BigRep BLADE slicer software, which BigRep states will offer accurate printing times and tools for improved production such as material use calculations.

“The new generation STUDIO G2 is a great addition to our expanding industrial portfolio of large-format printers. Based on proven, successful technology, the STUDIO G2 is upgraded with key features that industrial users need,” said BigRep CEO, Stephan Beyer, PhD. “We’ve built it for printing with the abrasive, engineering-grade materials that the industry demands in a next-level, space-saving printer for large-format parts.”

The BigRep Pro will also be on-site, running BigRep’s MXT® Metering Extruder Technology, and a state-of-the-art Bosch Rexroth motion control system. Designer Marco Mattia Cristofori will also be at the show to present NERA, a completely 3D printed e-motorbike that was created in only 12 weeks.

Founded in 2014, BigRep also has offices in Boston and Singapore. Catering to engineers, designers, and manufacturers, they also partner with Bosch Rexroth, Etihad Airways and Deutsche Bahn. Key investors are BASF, Koehler, and Klöckner and Körber. We have followed the German company extensively, from the unveiling of the BigRep ONE to the PRO and the EDGE 3D, along with following their extensive partnerships and contributions to additive manufacturing research.

[Source / Images: Big Rep Press Release]