Inside 3D Printing Seoul Meets the Smart Factory

Inside 3D Printing Seoul is entering its 6th year and has become one of Asia’s premier additive technology events for the digital transformation of design, development and manufacturing all driven by Industry 4.0.

With the theme of ‘A New Era of Advanced Manufacturing’, Inside 3D Printing decided to diversify its exhibitors. This was needed due to the continuous increase in demand from advanced manufacturing in South Korea, which includes CAD/CAM/CAE, industrial robot, drones, metrology, inspection, monitoring, tooling, mold, CNC, smart sensors and automation verticals.

South Korea is not only an advanced country in IT infrastructure but also a manufacturing powerhouse. Korean major corporations, called ‘Chaebol’, including Samsung, Hyundai, LG, SK, Hanwha, CJ, etc., have decided to invest KRW 300 trillion (or approximately USD 250 billion) in the next 5 years in order to find new promising industry sectors.

Unlike a number of non-specialized events in Asia, Inside 3D Printing Seoul brings the 10,000+ active industrial AM users as well as supplier groups together every year. This event is the best launch pad for both domestic companies looking for a global audience and for international companies looking to tap the Korean market.

Further, more diversified products or additive technology for advanced manufacturing are to be exhibited for the first time at Inside 3D Printing Seoul. With the name of ‘Smart Factory Zone’, the first exhibitors will be given various benefits including 20% off price, premium location near cafeteria and maximum exposure in multiple online/offline channels.

Good news for this year’s event is for 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis to join as co-producers of Inside 3D Printing Seoul, which will further upgrade the event and provide the best marketing platform for 100+ exhibitors, sponsors and 10,000+ buyers from around the world.

