Fresh off its record $500 raise, Vulcanforms has announced that it will buy 200 EOS M4 ONYX LPBF systems. These will be installed in Devens, Massachusetts, where there are already 35 EOS M4 ONYX systems. VulcanForms is to expand to multiple factories this year and hopes to significantly expand its capacity. The firm started by developing its own LPBF systems, but now also employs other machines to augment its production. The customer base is “across consumer goods, medical devices, industrial equipment and mission systems.”

VulcanForms CEO Kevin Kassekert said,

“Industrializing additive manufacturing at this scale requires technology, production expertise and quality to come together as one manufacturing system. Our investment in 200 EOS M4 ONYX systems reflects the scale of what we are building at VulcanForms and our commitment to delivering high-performance metal components with consistent quality and competitive economics. Along with our proprietary printer technology, these systems will give our customers access to one of the largest and most advanced metal additive manufacturing operations in the U.S. Expanding our collaboration with EOS will help us accelerate our growth, support the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States and build world-class production capacity.”

The ONYX was already quite the hit for EOS. Only a few years ago, the firm was losing $30 million a year and seemed like it had stalled. Laser Pro Fusion and other pie in the sky projects had not materialized, and the company seemed on the back foot. Then, Nikon advanced with the NXG into dominating propulsion system production, while the Chinese marched on to better and better systems. The future did not look bright for EOS. And a revamped black M4 hardly seemed like it would do the trick. But, the 450×450×400mm six-laser system was a hit with space and other industries. Rumor has it that over 300 may be on order. EOS recently announced a 50 ONYX order for Beehive. That was already massive and one of the biggest orders ever; now, through selling 200 systems to one customer, the firm is on fire. This is amazing news, the best news one could imagine.

I’m so utterly totally happy because of this. I was just talking to Fried Vancraen of Materialise, and he said that “we should not hype everything again, but I’m optimistic about the industry. We are in medical, space and industry already a manufacturing technology and good times are here again.” Well, I utterly, completely agree. This is amazing because it will elicit a response from Hadrian, and will also mean that Freeform and Seurat must move. We’re talking about hyper scaling factories. And this is exactly what Kassekert did at Tesla. I’m also almost sure that a large consumer electronics company may be contemplating an even bigger buy at one point.

The manufacturing in the US trend, the missile shortage, the suppressor boom, and the space exploration boom have all conspired together to lead to a sustained, rapid growth in metal additive at this moment. And yes, we are a manufacturing technology, and yes, this is happening now. The key thing is that well-capitalized services are acting like systems integrators. They’re making post-processing and material management systems as well as automation. They will be helping you with your DfAM and scaling. They’re taking a lot of the friction out of implementing additive. They’re derisking customers. And by being able to get state and local subsidies and accelerate Primes, they may be in line to get much more money. And at the same time, they could get even more investor funding as the TAM and SAM sizes are so immense. It’s like an Uber for manufacturing. So far, Hadrian seemed in the driving seat but VulcanForms has now maneuvered itself into pole position.

It’s also not possible to easily scale manufacturing LPBF machines. There is a limit to how many machines can be made by credible players. So there will be pressure to quickly buy more.

EOS’s Glynn Fletcher, who doesn’t smile often but must be happy now, said,

“We are proud to be a contributor to the U.S. manufacturing renaissance. It is an extraordinary privilege to be chosen as a partner in this project. This landmark investment reflects VulcanForms’ confidence in EOS and our ability to support its ambitious growth plans. Together, we are expanding advanced manufacturing capacity in the United States and demonstrating the role additive manufacturing can play in strengthening domestic production.”

EOS CTO Joachim Zettler stated,

“This is the largest single order in EOS history and a clear sign that additive manufacturing is becoming a core production technology at industrial scale. Running 235 EOS M4 ONYX systems is not only a question of throughput. It takes repeatable processes, consistent part quality across the entire fleet and reliable integration into the wider manufacturing environment. That is where we will support VulcanForms with our technology and expertise.”

VulcanForms wants to build a manufacturing system around these systems and optimize production. More than just the printers, they will now have to focus on automation, post-processing, and things like QA. Their ambitions are clearly outsized and the company could be in for a significant win here. If they can harness data better, optimize builds better, and create better nesting opportunities, then they could quickly grow through reducing cost per part. With this kind of capacity, VulcanForms can now take on the biggest projects and could be a huge beneficiary of the need for the US to scale drone and missile production. This is a momentous moment for our industry. It points to a path of much faster, higher scale growth that could be an autocatalytic cycle of growth for several years. Wow, just wow.

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