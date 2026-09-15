IFA 2026 Shows Where Multicolor 3D Printing Is Headed

Innovation For All (IFA) is best known for televisions, appliances, and consumer electronics. But this year’s show in Berlin also gave 3D printing companies plenty of room to show where desktop manufacturing is headed. It’s a market we follow closely at 3DPrint.com, as cheaper, more capable machines become available. After all, Additive Manufacturing Research estimates that the polymer extrusion 3D printing market reached $2.2 billion in 2025 and could grow to $6.1 billion by 2034, with low-cost systems driving much of that growth.

That growth was easy to spot in the 3D printing news from IFA. Creality brought one of the largest 3D printing lineups, while Flashforge, Anycubic, Prusa, and several smaller companies also had machines on display. Meanwhile, consumer electronics brands are moving closer to the sector, with MOVA showing a multicolor 3D printer. And eufyMake continued expanding into other types of desktop manufacturing technology.

Several companies showed new ways to print in multiple colors while wasting less filament, including multiple printheads and tool-changing systems. The goal is faster color changes with less wasted material.

Creality Goes After Waste with the K3

Creality had one of the busiest IFA 2026 appearances of any 3D printing company. Its new lineup included the K3, SPARKX i8, Ender-3 V3 Mega, HALOT-X1 Max, and HALOT-X1 Neo, along with the Pika 3D scanner and other products. But, of course, the K3 was the standout.

Creality’s KliTek system changes nozzles instead of repeatedly switching filament through the same nozzle. Creality says the change takes 4.8 seconds and can cut print time by up to 80% and material waste by up to 85%. The system can also combine different materials and nozzle sizes in the same print. For example, one nozzle can print fine details while a larger one handles the infill faster.

The SPARKX i8 takes a different approach, keeping four filaments ready to make color changes faster and reduce waste. Creality also showed its M1 Filament Maker and R1 Shredder, which can turn failed prints and other plastic into new filament. The M1 won an IFA Innovation Award, while the K3 was named an honoree.

Creality also showed 3D printed footwear from Nexbie, its own consumer footwear brand. The shoes are made using an industrial DLP-based 3D printing process rather than Creality’s desktop printers.

MOVA and Dreame Move Into 3D Printing

Another company getting into 3D printing is MOVA, a consumer technology brand backed by China’s Dreame Group. Dreame is best known for robot vacuums and other smart-home products, while MOVA sells everything from home cleaning equipment to personal care products.

MOVA already has a 3D printing arm called AtomForm. Earlier this year, it introduced the Palette 300, a printer with 12 interchangeable nozzles that can print with up to 36 colors and 12 materials. The printer debuted at CES and was later shown at TCT Asia and RAPID + TCT.

At IFA, MOVA showed a simpler and more accessible version of that idea with the H1. The multicolor printer uses separate nozzles to change materials without the usual purging and wasted filament. The H1 is expected to become available in the next three to four months.

The bigger point is that MOVA appears to be building out a broader 3D printer lineup, rather than betting everything on the more complex Palette 300. And its parent group appears to be taking the category seriously because at IFA, Dreame named 3D printers as one of two new product categories for the group. So Dreame’s push into 3D printing brings another major Chinese consumer technology company into the increasingly competitive desktop printer market.

Flashforge Takes Two Approaches to Color

Flashforge also focused on color at IFA, but with two very different machines. The Creator 5 Pro uses four separate toolheads, each with a different color or material. This means fewer filament changes and less waste. Then, the CJ270 takes a different approach. It is a full-color 3D printer designed to make detailed models with more realistic colors, rather than printing with just a few separate filament colors.

Flashforge opened pre-orders for the CJ270 shortly after IFA at $3,999, with a regular price of $4,499. The company expects the first 100 units to begin shipping by air on October 15.

LightMake Targets Desktop Production

LightMake brought another four-head machine to Berlin. The startup’s L4 uses four independent printheads and linear motors, but LightMake is pitching the system as much for productivity as for multicolor printing. The heads can work simultaneously for certain jobs, allowing users to produce multiple parts at once. And the company says the setup can deliver up to four times the output in suitable applications.

More interesting for production users was a prototype automation station shown next to the printer. The system can remove completed build plates so the printer can keep working unattended, including overnight, pushing the L4 closer to a small automated production setup rather than a machine that needs an operator to clear the bed after every job.

There seems to be a lot of interest in this idea. LightMake’s Kickstarter campaign had raised more than $2.5 million by IFA and surpassed $2.8 million after the show ended.

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More Desktop Fabrication Around the Show

Anycubic brought several of its newest machines to IFA, including the Kobra X, Kobra S1 Max, and Photon P1 Max. The Kobra X is another example of the push toward multicolor printing, supporting as many as 19 colors when used with additional hardware.

Prusa Research was also at IFA with its latest desktop 3D printers. The Czech company stood out among the growing number of Chinese 3D printer brands at the show.

Beyond 3D printers, there was plenty of other desktop fabrication technology in Berlin. eufyMake, formerly AnkerMake, previewed a new desktop fabric printer that can print directly onto clothing or onto film for later transfer. The machine is still a prototype and is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027. The company also showed new accessories and features for its E1 UV printer, including a Roll-to-Film attachment for continuous printing.

SainSmart showed Cubiko, a modular desktop machine that combines CNC routing, laser engraving and cutting, pen drawing, and blade cutting, with 3D printing available as an option. SHINING 3D‘s IFA lineup included the EinScan Rigil series, EINSTAR Rockit, and EINSTAR 2. The Rockit and EINSTAR 2 use blue laser and infrared scanning and can work wirelessly. AOSEED was also at the show with its X-MAKER line of 3D printers and design tools for children and education. According to IFA, the company’s educational products are now used in more than 5,000 schools and training centers.

Even Volkswagen found a use for 3D printing at IFA. The company used electricity from its new ID. Polo to power a 3D printer, which made small ID. Polo keychains during the show. The demonstration showed how the electric car can power external devices.

It’s official: multicolor 3D printing is growing up. The machines at IFA showed users where the desktop market is heading, with faster color changes, less wasted material, and more automation. Of course, IFA is still a consumer electronics show first, but 3D printing is becoming a bigger part of that world.

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